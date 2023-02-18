News you need to know: SMB nips Ginebra, Japeth vs Scottie and more

TNT stretches streak to five

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson was just two assists shorts of a triple-double as TNT defeated Meralco, 111-104, for its fifth consecutive victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

In his second game with the Tropang Giga, the former NBA player came up with 34 points on 10 of 24 shooting, while pulling down 10 rebounds, keeping the team in joint first with San Miguel with 7-1 win-loss records.

Mikey Williams shot 9 for 23 and wound up with 25 points, while Calvion Oftana and Jayson Castro Castro came off the bench to deliver 19 and 16 points, respectively.

KJ McDaniels scored 26 on 10 for 20 shooting for Meralco, which slid to joint sixth with Magnolia at 3-3.

SMB deals Ginebra second loss

CAMERON Clark scored 35 on 14 of 22 shooting as San Miguel overcame Ginebra, 102-99, on Friday in the Governors’ Cup.

CJ Perez had 20 points as the Beermen joined TNT on top of the standings at 7-1.

Justin Brownlee played 41 minutes, scoring 21 on 8 of 18 shooting for Ginebra, which slipped to fifth spot at 3-2, absorbing their second straight loss after starting the tournament with three consecutive victories. Brownlee also had 10 rebounds and was an assist short of a triple-double.

Christian Standhardinger had a huge double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Gin Kings.

Pogoy injured

ROGER Pogoy was limited to 12 minutes after suffering a left ankle sprain in TNT’s game against Meralco.

Pogoy, who scored 40 against Blackwater in the previous game, hurt his ankle while trying to get past Chris Banchero early in the second period. He was able to return but was pulled out later in the quarter.

Gilas Pilipinas is now in danger of losing a key player in the backcourt, with frontcourt men Japeth Aguilar and Ange Kouame injured. Kai Sotto, meanwhile, withdrew from consideration for Gilas’ team to the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Lebanon and Jordan later this month.

A report on the broadcast said that Pogoy went straight to the hospital after the game.

Team Japeth vs. Team Scottie

JAPETH Aguilar topped the All-Star Voting and will lead his team against No. 2 vote-getter Scottie Thompson’s in the March 12 match in Passi City, Iloilo.

Aguilar had 1,239,665 votes, while Thompson had 1,217,226 votes.

The two skippers will build their teams from the pool led by June Mar Fajardo, who placed third in the poll 1,207,592, Jamie Malonzo (1,196,423) and Christian Standhardinger (1,191,379).

Others who made the 22-player pool were LA Tenorio and Stanley Pringle of Ginebra, two-time MVP James Yap of Rain or Shine, Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva and Mark Barroca, CJ Perez, Paul Lee, Jayson Castro, rookies Gian Mamuyac and Jeremiah Gray, Terrence Romeo, Robert Bolick, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Roger Pogoy, Kevin Alas, Chris Newsome, Nards Pinto, and Mikey Williams.

Gabe Norwood, Jeff Chan, Calvin Oftana and Jio Jalalon are the reserves.

Tim Cone and Yeng Guiao were voted All-Star coaches.