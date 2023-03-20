News you need to know: SMB-Ginebra semis showdown set and more

Ginebra marches on

PHOTO: marlo cueto

GINEBRA eased into the semifinals with a 127-93 rout of NLEX, which played without an import in their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal showdown on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee shot 14 for 20 and wound up with 31 points, powering the third-seeded Gin Kings past the No. 6 Road Warriors as Wayne Selden sat out due to an ankle sprain sustained in their elimination-round game against San Miguel.

Christian Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo scored 20 each as six Gin Kings finished with double-digit scores.

Sean Anthony went 6 for 11 and finished with 16 points to lead NLEX, which also got double-digit contributions from five other players.

Selden update

PHOTO: marlo cueto

WAYNE Selden says he will definitely consider returning to the PBA and possibly play for NLEX again.

“Anything is possible,” said the 28-year-old guard.

Brought in to replace Jonathon Simmons, who played the first four games for NLEX, Selden did fine and helped the Road Warriors to a 7-4 record for joint fourth — he averaged 31.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists — but they wound up No. 6 in the standings after the tiebreak.

“I wish I was able to compete down the stretch and give us a chance,” said the import. “I’ve done everything the past couple of days to try to get ready, but my foot wasn’t going to allow me to play even at a kind of full strength.”

San Miguel advances

PHOTO: marlo cueto

SECOND seed San Miguel had little trouble in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals even with June Mar Fajardo out, beating Converge, 121-105, on Sunday.

Cameron Clark went 16 for 26, finishing with 40 points as the Beermen arranged a semifinal showdown with Ginebra.

Converge, which dropped Jamaal Franklin after a lackluster performance against Ginebra in the elimination round, got a big performance from Thomas Vodanovich but simply could not overcome the Beermen’s offense.

CJ Perez had 26 points on 10 of 19 shooting, while Vic Manuel went 9 for 9 and wound up with 20 points.

Vodanovich scored 39 on 14 of 28 shooting, pulled down 10 rebounds and issued three assists for Converge.

Tabuena wins third Asian tour title

PHOTO: Asian Tour

MIGUEL Tabuena matched the week’s best seven-under 65 on Sunday to win the Asian Tour’s DGC Open in India.

The 28-year-old Tabuena started the day six shots off the pace and ended up with a one stroke victory over Rashid Khan, who carded a closing 72.

Now thrice winner on the Asian Tour, Tabuena had a 12-under par 276 total at Delhi Golf Club.

Tabuena bagged P7.3 million and is running third in the Asian Tour Order of Merit behind Andy Ogletree of the UST and Wade Ormsby of Australia.