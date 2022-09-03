Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: SMB forces title decider, Yeng Guiao's next move and more

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Coach Yeng Guiao is not retiring from coaching yet; San Miguel makes it 3-3.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMB forces Game Seven

    Marcio Lassiter SMB vs TNT Game 6 PBA Finals

    SAN Miguel took control early and eased to victory over TNT, 114-96, in Game Six on Friday, forcing a deciding match in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

    The Beermen seized a 40-24 first quarter lead and held off Tropang Giga’s rallies to even the best-of-seven series, 3-3.

    Marcio Lassiter and Simon Enciso combined for 12 of the Beermen’s 16 three-pointers.

    Lassiter wound up with 22 points, while Enciso and CJ Perez scored 20 each.

    Roger Pogoy led all scorers, finishing with 31 points for the Tropang Giga, while Jaydee Tungcab had 12 and Troy Rosario added 10.

    Mikey Williams had a conference-low two points on 1-of-13 shooting for TNT.

    Yeng Guiao leaves NLEX

    Yengt Guiao

    YENG Guiao is not ready to retire from coaching.

    The seven-time champion coach in the PBA was offered a corporate job at NLEX as contract extension talks fell through and chose to move on.

    Guiao, 63, moved to NLEX in 2016 and also held the position of general manager of the Road Warriors.

    "My only regret was I feel our team was in a breakout situation where it can compete and excel in this conference against the best teams, and it is at such time that I had to leave the team," said the former Pampanga vice governor and congressman.

    "I feel we have the material to be competitive in every position, and our import is good," he added. "Sadly, I can't compete with this team that I put together. But I will be the proudest if they accomplish something this conference."

    "I truly appreciate the offer of NLEX and MPTC management for me to be part of the corporate set-up. They gave me a very tempting offer and it wasn't an easy decision [to decline it since it] gives you and your family security instead of the uncertainty of testing the [coaching] market," Guiao said.

