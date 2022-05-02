News you need to know: Slaughter contract update, UAAP Final Four set and more

Slaughter-Northport contract impasse

Northport says Greg Slaughter is asking for more than the maximum salary. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano / Greg Slaughter Facebook page

GREG Slaughter says he has not heard back from NorthPort since his contract expired in January, but the Batang Pier refuted the allegation.

“My rights are held by Northport who has ceased communication with me about staying in the PBA. This is why I was not able to finish the conference with Northport,” Slaughter posted on social media.

Northport team manager Bonnie Tan said they have made an offer and showed proof of the documents.

“We have an offer to him. I’ve communicated with him through email and even sent him the contract through courier,” added the NorthPort official when asked by SPIN.ph about claims made by Slaughter on social media on Sunday.

But Tan noted the 33-year-old Slaughter is demandng more than the maximum salary allowed in the PBA.

“He wants the highest salary in the PBA,” said Tan.

The monthly cap for a player is P420,000.

The Governors’ Cup eliminations stretched to March and Northport made an impressive run without Slaughter, stringing five straight wins before missing out on the quarterfinals.

UAAP Final Four set

The Tamaraws complete the UAAP semis cast. PHOTO: UAAP

FAR Eastern University clinched the last spot in the UAAP Season 84 semifinals and University of the Philippines later established it will be a crossover format.

The Tamaraws finished the elimination round with a 7-7 record with a 109-65 rout of also-ran University of Sto. Tomas on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

National University could not match the mark, finishing with a 6-8 record after a 65-76 loss to La Salle, allowing the Tamaraws to secure the No. 4 spot.

Adamson defeated cellar-dwelling University of the East to finish tied for fifth with NU.

The Maroons ended the Blue Eagles' unbeaten run in Season 84 with an 84-83 victory, preventing a stepladder semifinals.

It was the Blue Eagles’ first loss after 39 wins.

Ateneo went 13-1 in the eliminations and will have a twice-to-beat advantage over FEU.

Twice-to-beat second seed UP (12-2) will take on La Salle (9-5).

Red Lions advance

James Kwekuteye and the Red Lions take the No. 3 spot. PHOTO: NCAA/ GMA

SAN Beda secured the No. 3 spot in the NCAA Season 97 basketball semifinals, while Perpetual Help kept alive its hopes of advancing.

The Red Lions scored a 63-57 victory over St. Benilde to join top seed Letran and No. 2 Mapua in the last four.

The Blazers, on the other hand, will take on Perpetual Help in a do-or-die match for the No. 4 spot.

No. 5 Perpetual defeated Arellano, 58-52, in the play-in.

