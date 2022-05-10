News you need to know: Slaughter, PBA updates, SEAG and more

Northport-Slaughter contract impasse

Greg Slaughter has yet to sign a new contract. PHOTO: Greg Slaughter Instagram

THE dispute between Northport and Greg Slaughter continues, with the 33-year-old Fil-Am saying the team is "fooling the public" with its claims that he asked for a maximum contract of P420,000 per month.

"I don’t know why they insist on trying to fool the public. The bottom line is this 'max offer' is not even close to what Northport was already paying me," Slaughter posted on Spin.ph’s Facebook page.

"Anyone want to claim 5 million?" added Slaughter, a restricted free agent.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan said Slaughter asked for a contract beyond the league maximum. PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said last week a multi-year NorthPort offer for Slaughter that was submitted to the league office contained renumeration to the tune of the maximum P420,000 a month.

Slaughter’s contract ended in January and without a new deal, did not play the final stretch of the Governors’ Cup elminations. Northport fell short of the quarterfinals.

PBA Season 47 import height limit

The import height limits are unchanged. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE PBA Commissioner’s Cup will again have an import height limit of 6 feet 10 inches for all teams.

The Board approved the limit during its annual planning session in Boracay.

The limit has been the same for the past three editions of the tournament. In the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup, playoff teams from the previous tournament — the Philippine Cup — were allowed to field imports 6 feet 9 and below. There was no import height limit for the teams that missed the Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

San Miguel won the last staging of the tournament, in 2019 when Chris MCullough led the Beermen past Best Import Terrence Jones and the TNT Tropang Giga.

The season-ending Governors Cup will again have a 6-foot-6 height limit.

Brandon Rosser to miss PBA draft proceedings

Brandon Rosser is scheduled to return to the country only after the PBA Draft. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball will be completed a day before the PBA Draft and prospective top pick Brandon Rosser is set to miss the proceedings.

PBA 3x3’s Limitless App is representing the Philippines in the SEA Games and the team, which also has Reymar Caduyac, Marvin Hayes and Jorey Napoles with Willie Wilson as coach, is already in Hanoi for the SEA Games 3x3 competition set May 13 and 14.

The 6-foot-7 Rosser will miss the Draft Combine set May 11 and 12 in Mandaluyong and the Draft itself in the afternoon of May 15 since he will be returning to the country on Sunday evening.

Blackwater has the No. 1 pick followed by Terrafirma.

Two more kickboxers assured of SEAG medals

Honorio Banario adds to the Philippines' early haul. PHOTO: one championship

HONORIO Banario and Emmanuel Cantores clinched spots in the semifinals of the kickboxing competitions in the Southeast Asian Games on Monday.

MMA fighter Banario defeated Tanoi Yermias Yohanes of Indonesia, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the men’s low kick -71 kilograms to clinch a place in the medal rounds and assure himself of a bronze medal.

Cantores also advanced to the semifinals, beating Kamarrudin Ain of Malaysia, 3-0, in the men’s low kick -60 kilogram.

Team Lakay’s Jean Claude Saclag earlier reached the semifinals of the men’s low kick -63.5 kilograms.

Daryl Chulipas was beaten by Pattisamallo Salmri Stendra of Indonesia, 3-0.

