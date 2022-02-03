Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 3
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Slaughter, Bolick, Banchero updates and more

    by spin.ph staff
    5 hours ago
    undefined
    Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter have yet to reach deals with Northport; Chris Banchero joins the Meralco Bolts.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    Chris Banchero signs with Meralco

    LA Tenorio, Chris Banchero

    MERALCO has boosted its backcourt after initially suffering a big blow in free agency.

    The Bolts have acquired Chris Banchero weeks after parting ways with John Pinto.

    Phoenix offered Banchero a three-year contract, but the Fil-Italian guard decided to move on.

    Banchero was acquired by Phoenix in the trade that sent Calvin Abueva to Magnolia last year.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The 33-year-old Banchero averaged 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in five games with the Fuel Masters in the Governors Cup.

    He became the latest player from the 2014 rookie class to switch teams in unrestricted free agency after Rodney Brondial, Pinto, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Slaughter, Bolick update

    Pido Jarencio, Greg Slaughter

    THE PBA is set to resume in less than two weeks and Northport has yet to reach new deals with Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The two players’ contracts expired on Jan. 31 and can entertain offers from other teams, with the Batang Pier having the right of first refusal.

    Northport acquired Slaughter in a straight trade with Ginebra for Christian Standhardinger last year. He is averaging 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in the Governors’ Cup.

    Bolick, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 PBA Draft, is averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists.

    Chot informs PBA of Gilas plans

    Chot Reyes, TNT, bench

    Continue reading below ↓

    THE plan to tap TNT players for the Philippine national basketball team games in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers later this month will be discussed in an emergency PBA board meeting this week.

    Chot Reyes, reinstated as Gilas Pilipinas coach after Tab Baldwin stepped down to focus on the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP, met with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Wednesday about the matter.

    Several Gilas Pilipinas players are set to join their PBA teams after two years of international duty.

    Marcial said meetings will also be held after the February qualifiers to set plans plans for the 2023 World Cup, which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter have yet to reach deals with Northport; Chris Banchero joins the Meralco Bolts.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again