News you need to know: Serrano moves to MPBL, Meralco coaching changes and more

Meralco coaching changes

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

MERALCO has overhauled its coaching staff after dropping long-time strategist Norman Black.

Long-time assistant coaches Ronnie Magsanoc and Patrick Fran are not listed on the official team roster for the PBA on Tour.

Luigi Trillo, tapped to replace Black, will be assisted by Gene Afable, while Reynel Hugnatan and Sandro Soriano are also listed as assistants.

Serrano chooses MPBL

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ENCHO Serrano was offered a new contract by Phoenix in the PBA but opted to sign with MBPL team Pampanga Lanterns.

The 19th pick in last year’s PBA Draft, Serrano’s rookie contract is expiring at the end of the month and was offered a two-year deal.

But the 23-year-old guard from Apalit declined and is set to suit up for his province anew — he previously played for Pampanga Delta.

Pinoy pugs gear up for Asiad

THE Philippine boxing team will return to camp in Baguio after a short vacation following the Southeast Asian Games, and a busy schedule is set in preparation for the Asian Games.

Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Ian Clark Bautista and Paul Julyfer Bascon, gold medalists in the SEAG, lead the team expected to compete in a tournament in Kazakhstan and join training camps in Thailand and Ireland.

The Asiad is set Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN