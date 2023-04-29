News you need to know: SEAG, Fiba updates, Gilas Women schedule and more

MOA to host final phase of Fiba Basketball World Cup

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CITING traffic and transportation issues, organizers of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup have moved the final phase of the competition from the Philippine Arena in Bulacan to the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

"Despite improvements tested with transport and traffic engineers, the Board came to the conclusion that an event with multiple sessions in one day like the Final Phase of the World Cup couldn't be delivered to the standards required for the players and fans experience," said Fiba in a statement.

"In order to keep a key component of the bid, which was to establish a record attendance at the World Cup, the Board decided to play two games of the opening round for the group of the Philippines in the Philippine Arena," said Fiba.

Tough schedule for Gilas Women

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE women’s basketball schedule in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games will have the Philippines playing six games in six days.

Gilas Women take on host Cambodia on May 10 before facing Singapore on May 11, Indonesia on May 12, Vietnam on May 13, Thailand on May 14 and Malaysia on May 15.

The SEA Games format remains a single round robin with the top team bagging the gold medal.

The Filipinas are aiming for an unprecedented third straight gold medal.

SEAG men’s basketball format

THE Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball format has changed but it won’t make it easier for the Philippines, according to coach Chot Reyes.

The Cambodia SEAG organizers divided the teams into two pools, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals. Earlier SEAG basketball tournaments used a single round-robin format with the top team getting the gold medal.

The Philippines battles Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia in pool play, while titleholder Indonesia is grouped with Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

Watch Now

"It’s still hard to tell. It depends on the final lineup. We haven’t seen yet the final lineups,” said Reyes following the national team’s practice.