News you need to know: More on 'ligang labas' plus SEA Games updates

‘Ligang labas’ updates

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

THE number of PBA players found to have participated in unsanctioned games has risen to 13.

Three more players face penalties after 10 were fined a combined P590,000 for seeing action in ‘ligang labas.’

Commissioner Willie Marcial declined to name the players but has received photo and video evidence of their participation in unsanctioned games.

Marcial added that the fines will be much stiffer for repeat offenders.

"Matigil na dapat ito," said Marcial. "Una, paano kung ma-injured sila sa ligang labas? Pangalawa, careers nila ito, Dapat alagaan nila. At nasa kontrata nila yan. Di bale sana kung pinayagan ng mga mother team nila."

Four fil-foreign players join UE

PHOTO: ue

UNIVERSITY of the East hopes to get an instant boost from Fil-foreign players, with three of four new acquisitions ready to see action in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Six-foot-five Fil-Canadian Devin Fikes, 19, is eligible to play in the coming season, along with Jack Dumont, a 22-year-old 6-foot-2 slasher from University of British Columbia, and 22-year-old Fil-Am Ethan Galang, a 6-foot-2 shooter from Life Pacific University in California.

Jack’s brother Hunter, 20, is a 6-foot-5 forward who played for Simon Fraser University in British Columbia and will be eligible to play in UAAP Season 87.

UE finished joint sixth with Far Eastern University in Season 85 with a 5-9 win-loss record.

SEA Games newsbits

GILAS Pilipinas 3x3 begins its Southeast Asian Games title bid on Saturday in Cambodia.

The team of Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Lervin Flores and Joseph Sedurifa with Lester Del Rosario calling the shots take on Laos at 10:20 a.m. at Morodok Tecno National Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh (11:20 Manila time), Vietnam at 1:40 and Indonesia at 5 p.m.

Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam is set to face home bet Sao Rangsey in the 54kg division as boxing competition starts.

The Philippine men’s volleyball team, out of medal race with losses to Indonesia and Cambodia, try to score a win in its final group match against Singapore on Saturday.