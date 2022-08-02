News you need to know: Scottie foul review, Tenorio potenial penalty and more

PBA on Scottie foul

THE PBA has reviewed the Ginebra-Meralco endgame and said the referee made the right call on Scottie Thompson’s contact with Cliff Hodge.

The offensive foul call was made by Peter Balao, chief of the officiating crew for the game, and was confirmed by the technical committee upon review, according to deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

“Siguro nga iba yung nakita ng referee sa nakita namin. It happens. Ganun talaga ang basketball,” Thompson said after the game.

With the clock down to 10 seconds, Thompson had the ball on a fast break and appeared to try to create space with a stiff-arm that apparently displaced the defending player Hodge.

The Bolts won the quarterfinal decider 106-104 and will face top seed San Miguel in the round of four.

LA Tenorio faces penalty

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial said he is waiting for the recommendation of the PBA technical committee on LA Tenorio upon review of the Meralco-Ginebra quarterfinal decider.

The Ginebra playmaker was vigorous in contesting the offensive foul call on Scottie Thompson int eh closing moments, confronting a referee and complaining to other game officials.

"Malamang may fine yun. Tinitingnan pa ng technical committee,” said Marcial.

“Pero kung dumiretso nga siya sa technical official, baka may fine yun."

Tenorio said after the game that officials decided the outcome of the game.

Senate inquiry on Gilas

THE Senate wants to look deeper into Gilas Pilipinas and how it is being handled.

With the country just a year away from hosting the Fiba Basketball World Cup and the national team struggling in international competition, five senators have called for a probe “in aid of legislation on the ways to support the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team."

Senate Resolution No. 83 urges the Senate Committee on Sports to review "relevant laws and policies to ensure the optimal performance in future international sports competitions."

It was filed by senators Bong Go, Mark Villar, Joel Villanueva, Francis Tolentino and Alan Peter Cayetano.

Gilas Pilipinas underwent a coaching change early this year, with Tab Baldwin replaced by Chot Reyes.

The Philippine team wound up with a silver in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, the first time since 1989 the country missed out on the top spot in men’s basketball in the regional competition. A revamped squad then missed the quarterfinals of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta, placing ninth.

Curiously, Sen. Sonny Angara is the SBP chairman, expected to preside over a general assembly meeting on Monday.

