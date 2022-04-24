News you need to know: Scottie, Brownlee, college hoops and more

Scottie on MVP talk

Scottie Thompson says M-V-P chants can sometimes be distracting. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

TWO special awards in the bag and Scottie Thompson still refuses to talk much about the big prize.

The do-it-all Ginebra guard was handed the Finals MVP trophy after winning the Best Player of the Conference award as the Gin Kings clinched the PBA Governors’ Cup crown with a 4-2 series win over Meralco.

Continue reading below ↓

The MVP award will be given to the season’s top performer during the PBA Leo Awards and although Thompson is being labeled as favorite, the 28-year-old star still says there are others who are deserving.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sobrang blessed kapag nagkataon pero hayaan ko na tadhana na magbigay sa akin nun, si Lord,” said Thompson.

In the Philippine Cup, Calvin Abueva of runner-up Magnolia was named Best Player of the Conference, with 30-year-old rookie Mikey Williams of champion TNT won the Finals MVP title.

The 28-year-old Thompson says he is never focused on individual awards, adding that chants of ‘M-V-P’ during games can sometimes be distracting.

“Kapag binigay, thank God. Pero maraming deserving,” said Thompson.

Justin Brownlee in elite company

Continue reading below ↓

Justin Brownlee is pleased to join the PBA's best.

JUSTIN Brownlee, already in elite company in the PBA being a multiple champion, has joined another exclusive club.

The 34-year-old American rose to the top 5 of the imports’ all-time scoring list, passing another Ginebra star in Billy Ray Bates.

Brownlee scored 24 points in Ginebra’s title-clinching Game Six victory for a PBA career total of 4,539. Bates, who also played for Crispa, had 4,523 points.

Meralco coach Norman Black is on top of the list with 11,329 followed by seven-time PBA Best Import Bobby Parks with 8,955, Sean Chambers with 8,225, and Lou Massey with 5,386.

“I feel like this is a great league, very established, have a lot of history, have a lot of great players – import and local players. It feels great to keep accomplishing things in this league because it means a lot.”

Brownlee knows his PBA history and understands Bates' role in Ginebra's previous title runs.

Continue reading below ↓

“I definitely did my history on the imports that has played here. I know he is a great import and he has a lot of success. He is one of the best, if not the best, to play here. It’s always great to be mentioned with those guys and Norman Black. It’s great. Great feeling,” said Brownlee.

UAAP roundup

Carl Tamayo and the Maroons get back on track. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

ADAMSON made it four straight wins with an 80-69 rout of hapless University of Sto. Tomas on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Jerom Lastimosa had a career-high 24 points as the Falcons notched their fifth win in 11 outings for a share of fourth with Far Eastern University.

Joshua Fontanilla scored 23 for the Growling Tigers, in seventh with a 3-8 win-loss record.

The FEU Tamaraws overpowered cellar-dwelling University of the East, 91-61.

Bryan Sajonia nailed five triples, finishing with 17 points, as the Tamaraws made it two straight wins after three consecutive losses.

Nikko Paranada scored 15 for UE, winless in 11 games.

Carl Tamayo had a career-best 23 points and 11 rebounds as University of the Philippines clinched a Final Four spot with a 72-69 victory over La Salle.

UP tightened its grip on second spot at 9-2 behind unbeaten Ateneo.

Continue reading below ↓

Justine Baltazar had 16 points and 12 rebounds for La Salle, which remained in third spot with a 7-4 record.

Defending champion Ateneo repeated over National University, 89-75.

Dave Ildefonso had 17 points as the Blue Eagles nothed their 11th straight win this season.

Janjan Felicilda and Jake Figueroa scored 12 each for NU, which suffered its seventh loss in 11 games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.