News you need to know: Ginebra evens series, Scottie, JB, Japeth update and more

Scottie Thompson delivers anew as Ginebra holds off Meralco. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JUSTIN Brownlee and Scottie Thompson scored 27 points each as Ginebra defeated Meralco, 95-84, in Game Four on Wednesday to even the PBA Governors’ Cup championship series.

Ginebra took control in the third and held off Meralco to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Brownlee, who bagged his second PBA Best Import award and first in the Governors’ Cup, also had 18 points and seven assists for Ginebra, which led by 20 points in the fourth.

Thompson, named Best Player of the Conference, also had four rebounds and four assists.

LA Tenorio scored 17 points and Christian Standhardinger added 11 points.

Tony Bishop had 25 points to lead Meralco, which also got 15 points from Chris Newsome and 14 markers from Aaron Black.

Game Five is set on Sunday.

Japeth update

Japeth Aguilar's return is uncertain. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



COACH Tim Cone is taking responsibility for the Japeth Aguilar situation after Game Four of the PBA Governors Cup.

The high-leaping forward, out for three weeks with a calf injury, returned to action with Barangay Ginebra. He played 10 minutes, going scoreless before leaving the game.

The team’s staff then told Cone that was it for the night for Aguilar.

“If he has that injury again, that’s on me. That’s not on him,” Cone said.

“We were trying to be really careful. I was trying not to overplay him. I only played him like three or four minutes in the first half. I saw him getting tired in the second half but we were making a run and I didn’t have the discipline to take him. I should have had more discipline to take him out,” said Cone.

Cone said Aguilar is again a gametime decision for the fifth match of the best-of-seven series set on Sunday.

Brownlee in elite company

Justin Brownlee now has a Best Import award from the Governors Cup after winning it in the Commissioner's Cup.

JUSTIN Brownlee is glad to be named Best Import of the Governors’ Cup, a tournament he was won thrice with Ginebra, and says he is honored to be part of a list of players who have earned the title at least twice.

Bobby Parks, the player the award was named after, won the trophy seven times, while other multiple winners were Allen Durham thrice, and Billy Ray Bates, Derrick Brown, Gabe Freeman, Jerald Honeycutt, Kenny Redfield, Arizona Reid, and Meralco coach Norman Black twice.

“I definitely know some of the guys. It’s definitely good to be mentioned with them and still have a recognition in this league. It’s a great league and knowing the history. It means a lot,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee was the unanimous choice for this conference’s Best Import award, getting the nod of media, players, and the PBA aside from topping the statistical race for a total of 1,275 points, with Mike Harris of Magnolia in far second with 795 followed by Meralco’s Tony Bishop with 739.

Scottie MVP?

Scottie Thompson says his focus is on earning a championship, not individual awards. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

GINEBRA’s do-it-all guard Scottie Thompson dismissed suggestions he is in line for the MVP award, saying the focus is to lead the team to the Governors’ Cup title.

The 28-year-old Thompson was the hands down choice as Best Player of the Conference.

“Distraction lang yun for me. Kung ibibigay sa akin ni Lord, thank you, magpapasalamat ako,” said Thompson. “Gusto ko talagang mag-focus sa series na ito.”

Aside from Thompson, Mikey Williams of TNT is considered the other strong MVP contender after winning Finals MVP honors in the Philippine Cup where the Tropang Giga emerged champions. He also finished second to Calvin Abueva in the BPC race.

