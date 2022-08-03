News you need to know: SBP taps Chua, double gold for Alegarbe and more

SBP taps Alfrancis Chua

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has tapped Alfrancis Chua as executive advisor, according to sources.

The San Miguel Corp. sports director was appointed during the SBP stakeholders’ meeting on Monday.

The country’s premier pro league PBA and top collegiate leagues UAAP and NCAA also expressed support to the national program for Fiba Basketball World Cup, which the Philippines co-hosts next year with Japan and Indonesia.

The PBA, represented in the meeting by commissioner Willie Marcial, Barangay Ginebra governor Chua, board chairman Ricky Vargas and treasurer Raymond Zorilla, is holding only two conferences in Season 48 to give way to Gilas.

The UAAP through Mark Molina and Dax Castellano for the NCAA also committed to make sure players selected from their respective leagues will be able to join Gilas for the same period.

Double gold for Alegarbes

ARIEL Joseph Alegarbes set new Asean Para Games records in winning two gold medals in the swimming competitions in Indonesia on Monday.

The 18-year-old Alegarbe topped the men’s 100-meter backstroke S14 event in a new meet record one minute and .03.01 seconds.

The swimmer from Negros Occidental dominated the men’s 50-butterfly S14 in 26.43 seconds, also a new Asean Para Games record.

In track and field, King James Reyes topped the men’s 5,000-meter race T46 event, his time pending confirmation from meet officials.

Jesebel Tordecilla bagged gold with a heave of 14.21 meters in javelin.

Caperal fined again

PHOTO: PBA Images

HIS team already out of the playoffs, the woes pile up for Prince Caperal with another flagrant foul and fine.

The Barangay Ginebra backup big man, assessed a flagrant 1 foul after a review of Game Two of the Philippine Cup quarterfinal series against Meralco, was called for another F1 infraction.

This time, he was actually whistled for the foul. He was assessed an unsportsmanlike foul against Alvin Pasaol at the 4:38 mark of the first quarter.

For the Game Two infraction, Caperal was found to have committed an F1 during a review after Chris Newsome posted a video of him getting hit by the Ginebra forward. The referee that missed the call was suspended.

The two F1s will cost Caperal P10,000.

