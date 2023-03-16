News you need to know: San Miguel, TNT score big wins and more

San Miguel holds off NLEX

CAMERON Clark scored 45 on 17 of 27 shooting as San Miguel downed NLEX on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Beermen, back from a tough stint in the East Asia Super League Champions Week, returned to their winning ways and improved to 8-2 for joint second with Ginebra, with still a game to play in the eliminations.

CJ Perez went 9 for 17 and wound up with 23 points, while Jericho Cruz added 16 points off the bench for San Miguel.

Wayne Selden Jr. scored 32 points, shooting 13 for 28 for NLEX, which now holds a has 7-4 record, matching Meralco and Magnolia but sliding to sixth spot due to an inferior quotient.

TNT eliminates NorthPort

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson shot 12 for 21, finishing with 31 points, to lead TNT to a 134-110 win over NorthPort on Wednesday to keep the top spot in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Roger Pogoy had 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting, while Calvin Oftana came off the bench to deliver 16 points as the Tropang Giga notched its ninth win in 10 outings.

Kevin Murphy had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Batang Pier, which bowed out of the tournament in ninth place with a 3-8 win-loss record.

Quarterfinals cast set

The final eight is confirmed but the pairings of three matchups will be decided on the final day of eliminations of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

One quarterfinal pairing is set after Meralco secured the No. 4 spot and a twice-to-beat advantage, with a superior quotient.

Meralco’s 7-4 record was matched by Magnolia and NLEX, but the Bolts have a superior quotient and will take on the Hotshots in the round of eight.

The Road Warriors have the lowest quotient and wound up No. 6.

TNT, San Miguel Beer, and Ginebra are in the top three and still have games in the elimination-round, while Converge and Phoenix sit in seventh and eighth spots.