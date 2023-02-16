Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: San Miguel, TNT on top and more

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    TNT overpowers Blackwater

    rondae hollis jefferson TNT import vs Blackwater

    ROGER Pogoy and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson combined for more than half of TNT’s output in a 138-116 rout of Blackwater on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the MOA Arena.

    Pogoy scored 40 on 13 of 21 shooting, while and Hollis-Jefferson went 14 for 23 to end up with 37 poitns in his PBA debut as TNT notched its sixth win in seven games to keep a share of the lead with San Miguel Beer.

    Troy Williams had 22 points on 7 of 21 shooting, while JVee Casio went 6 for 11 and finished with 21 points for Blackwater, which slid to 1-6.

    SMB regains share of lead

    Cameron Clark San Miguel vs NorthPort

    CAMERON Clark scored 44 points as San Miguel get back on track in the Governors’ Cup with a 145-132 win over lowly NorthPort.

    June Mar Fajardo had 29 points as the Beermen bounced back from a loss to Converge, taking control early over the Batang Pier and cruising to their sixth win in seven games for a share of the lead with TNT.

    Kevin Murphy had 39 points and 13 rebounds, while Arvin Tolentino had a career-high 32 points for NorthPort, winless in six games.

    Arwind gears up for return

    Arwind Santos NorthPort bench

    NORTHPORT could get a boost in its next game with Arwind Santos gearing up for a return.

    The Batang Pier have a one-week break before their game against Terrafirma, with Santos looking to suit up.

    The 41-year-old Santos has not seen action since October as he underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs in his knee.

