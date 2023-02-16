News you need to know: San Miguel, TNT on top and more

TNT overpowers Blackwater

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



ROGER Pogoy and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson combined for more than half of TNT’s output in a 138-116 rout of Blackwater on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the MOA Arena.

Pogoy scored 40 on 13 of 21 shooting, while and Hollis-Jefferson went 14 for 23 to end up with 37 poitns in his PBA debut as TNT notched its sixth win in seven games to keep a share of the lead with San Miguel Beer.

Troy Williams had 22 points on 7 of 21 shooting, while JVee Casio went 6 for 11 and finished with 21 points for Blackwater, which slid to 1-6.

SMB regains share of lead

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CAMERON Clark scored 44 points as San Miguel get back on track in the Governors’ Cup with a 145-132 win over lowly NorthPort.

June Mar Fajardo had 29 points as the Beermen bounced back from a loss to Converge, taking control early over the Batang Pier and cruising to their sixth win in seven games for a share of the lead with TNT.

Kevin Murphy had 39 points and 13 rebounds, while Arvin Tolentino had a career-high 32 points for NorthPort, winless in six games.

Arwind gears up for return

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NORTHPORT could get a boost in its next game with Arwind Santos gearing up for a return.

The Batang Pier have a one-week break before their game against Terrafirma, with Santos looking to suit up.

The 41-year-old Santos has not seen action since October as he underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs in his knee.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN