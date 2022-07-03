News you need to know: San Miguel, Magnolia win and more

Hotshots stretch streak

Calvin Abueva scores eight in his return from a one-game suspension. PHOTO: PBA Images

MAGNOLIA overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat NLEX, 87-73, on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Mark Barroca scored 18 and Jio Jalalon added 16 as the Hotshots notched their third straight win for a 4-3 win-loss record.

NLEX saw its win streak end at two, slipping to 4-3 for joint fifth place with Magnolia.

JR Quinahan had 17 points, while Don Trollano and Calvin Oftana scored 14 each for NLEX.

Beermen gain solo lead

Robbie Herndon goes 8 for 15. PHOTO: PBA Images



JUNE Mar Fajardo and Robbie Herndon showed the way as San Miguel routed Northport, 122-106, on Saturday.

Fajardo scored 21 points on 9 of 11 shooting, pulled down nine rebounds and issued three assists as the Beermen recorded their sixth win in seven games, taking solo lead ahead of Ginebra at 5-1.

Herndon made 8 of 15 field goal attempts to also finish with 21 points.

Northport, still without guard Robert Bolick who hurt his ankle early in the game against TNT on Wednesday, absorbed its fifth straight loss.

Arwind Santos scored 25 in reaching the 10,000-point milestone even as Northport slid to joint eighth at 2-5.

Arwind 10K milestone

Arwind Santos plays over 37 minutes, shooting 10 for 20. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ARWIND Santos entered the game between Northport and San Miguel just 13 points shy of 10,000.

He went on to score 25 and said he is pleased to reach the mark, although he remains focused on winning.

Santos became only the third player to achieve the feat in the last 21 years after James Yap and Mark Caguioa, both MVP awardees.

Named Defensive Player of the Year for Season 46, Santos said he won’t stop chasing individual accomplishments, but noted championships are the top goals.

“Ang gusto ko mag-champion, manalo, makatulong sa team. Yun lang. Tapos yung mga naniniwala sa akin, malaman nila na si Arwind, competitive, na lagi kong binibigay ang best ko sa laro,” said the NorthPort big man.

