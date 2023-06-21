News you need to know: RR Pogoy, Justin Brownlee update and more

RR Pogoy status

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

THERE is still a question mark over Roger Pogoy’s injury status as the Philippine basketball team prepares to leave for Estonia.

Pogoy failed to join the Philippine men’s basketball team in the Laguna camp that ended on Tuesday and appear uncertain for Gilas’ scheduled tuneup games for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The 31-year-old gunner suffered a fractured finger in the PBA Governors Cup finals between TNT and Ginebra and sources say he is still undergoing therapy.

Justin Brownlee update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas will have Justin Brownlee for the tuneup games in Europe after missing the training camp at Inspire Academy in Calamba.

Brownlee underwent a "non-basketball medical procedure," according to coach Chot Reyes, but will travel from the US to Estonia for the pocket tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas is set to play Estonia and Finland.

Dwight Ramos is back

DWIGHT Ramos was able to join the Philippine basketball team’s Laguna camp and is all set for the European trip.

Ramos was already seen on coach Chot Reyes’s social media post from the closed-door camp in Laguna on Monday.

Gilas ended training on Tuesday and players were given a break on Wednesday before the team leaves for Estonia on Thursday.

After the Estonia games, Gilas Pilipinas will go to Lithuania more tuneup matches.