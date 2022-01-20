News you need to know: Rosser, Banchero update and more

Rosser enters free agency

Matt Rosser had a short stint with the Dyip. PHOTO: PBA Images

MATT Ganuelas-Rosser is cutting short his ride with Terrafirma.

The Fil-am guard’s contract expired at the end of 2021 and he has declined to re-sign with the Dyip, entering free agency.

Fourth pick in the 2014 PBA Draft by the NLEX Road Warriors and quickly dealt to TNT, Rosser was acquired by Terrafirma prior to the 46th season as part of the trade that sent two-time scoring champion CJ Perez to San Miguel Beer.

Continue reading below ↓

The 31-year-old Rosser, who averaged averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in five games in the Governors’ Cup, was offered by Terrafirma a two-year contract.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chris Banchero update

Chris Banchero has yet to sign a new contract. PHOTO: PBA Images

CHRIS Banchero is also reportedly entering free agency.

Continue reading below ↓

Picked by Alaska fifth behind Matt Ganuelas-Rosser in the 2014 PBA Draft, Banchero was sent by Magnolia to Phoenix in the Calvin Abueva trade in 2021.

Bannchero, who leads Phoenix in steals at 2.4 a contest, has reportedly been offered a new contract by the Fuel Masters but he has yet to sign.

"We already offered him a contract to sign. It's an offer worth considering but we know it will be a hard sell given what's out there for him," a team source told Spin.ph.

"I would say there is a big possibility that he will leave," the source added.

PVL player movement

Heather-Guino-o joins PLDT

Continue reading below ↓

PLDT has signed Jules Samonte and Heather Guino-o ahead of the 2022 PVL Open Conference.

Samonte and Guino-o previously played for Perlas Spikers, which has taken a leave of absence from the PVL.

PLDT is on a roster revamp following a 3-6 finish last year.

Meanwhile, Michele Gumabao has taken a leave from volleyball but says she is still with the Creamline Cool Smashers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.