News you need to know: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson update and more

TNT troubles

ALREADY without Roger Pogoy and still in a standoff with Mikey Williams, TNT suffered another blow with Rondae Hollis Jefferson going down with an illness.

The Tropang Giga could start the season without its first choice import, who failed to see action in the East Asia Super League match against the Chiba Jets due to gastroenteritis.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa said the team has tapped a stand-in import for the start of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 28-year-old Hollis-Jefferson played for Jordan in the Fiba Basketball World Cup and in the Asian Games.

Still loaded with talent

TNT still has a ton of talent on the roster and can’t be taken lightly in the Commissioner's Cup.

Chiba’s coach in fact noted he was impressed with Calvin Oftana and Jaydee Tungcab even as the Jets wom both home and away games against the Tropang Giga.

“No. 11 (Tungcab), I don’t know about him, but he came out firing and scoring as well,” said coach John Patrick.

“No. 8 (Oftana), he didn’t play last game, but I knew about him,” Patrick said. “He was impressive as well.”

Volleyball roundup

Petro Gazz retained its share of the PVL All-Filipino lead with a 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 win over F2 Logistics on Thursday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Angels are 4-0, rejoining Creamline on top, while the Cargo Movers slid to 2-2.

Chocho Mucho overpowered Galeries Tower, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20. The Flying Titans improved to 3-1, while the Highrisers are winless in four matches.

PLDT defeated NXLED, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20, for a 3-1 card. The Chameleons hold a 1-3 win-loss record.

