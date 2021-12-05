News you need to know: Roider Cabrera, PBA updates and more

Dyip on a roll

Jed Bulawan and the Dyip go 2-0 in pool play. PHOTO: PBA Images

TERRAFIRMA players have Roider Cabrera on their minds and their eyes on the big prize as they enter the knockout stage of the fourth leg of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

After placing third in the third leg to bag P30,000 that they have donated to help defray the Cabrera’s hospital bills, Dhon Reverente, Jed Bulawan, Terrence Tumalip and Matt Salem are eager to give more and are targeting the P100,000 top prize.

Continue reading below ↓

The Dyip went 2-0 in Day One of Leg Four at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Terrafirma defeated NorthPort, 19-9, then scored an 18-15 win over Purefoods.

Also advancing to the knockout stage set Sunday are Platinum Karaoke and Cavitex in Pool A.

Platinum went 3-0, beating Cavitex (21-13), Leg 3 winner Sista Super Sealers (21-17), and Limitless Appmasters (20-12),

The Braves ended their pool campaign with an even 2-2 record following victories over Sista (21-15) and Zamboanga (21-15) and losses to Platinum and Limitless Appmasters (21-19).

Leg 2 champion Meralco advanced with victories over Pioneer Pro Tibay (21-17) and Barangay Ginebra (21-16).

Roider Cabrera undergoes angioplasty

Roider Cabrera undergoes a procedure to open a blocked coronary artery. PHOTO: Gerry Ramos | PBA Images

TERRAFIRMA is asking for prayers as Roider Cabrera remains in hospital a week after collapsing in a PBA 3x3 game.

Cabrera underwent an angioplasty, team management said.

“We need more prayers for Roider. Wer’e still hoping for the best,” said team manager Iby Bautista.

The 30-year-old Terrafirma skipper remains unconscious.

Dhon Reverente, Jed Bulawan, Terrence Tumalip and Matt Salem are dedicating their 3x3 campaign to Cabrera.

Trevis Jackson-Franky Johnson trade

Trevis Jackson and Franky Johnson trade places in a straight swap. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MERALCO has acquired Franky Johnson in a trade with Rain or Shine for Trevis Jackson, the Bolts announced on Saturday morning.

The PBA has approved the trade, according to Meralco.

Johnson moves to Meralco after a one-conference stay with Rain or Shine, the team that picked him 17th overall in the PBA Season 46 draft.

Jackson was the Bolts’ fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

"He is a good teammate, and we thank him for giving his time and effort to Meralco. We wish Trevis the best with his new team," said Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.