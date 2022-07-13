News you need to know: RJ Abarrientos injury, Pinays at AFF and more

RJ Abarrientos injures ankle

RJ Abarrietos is uncertain for the opening game. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

WHILE one player was confirmed for the Gilas Pilipinas roster, another one got hurt in practice.

RJ Abarrientos twisted his ankle in practice as the Fiba Asia Cup organizers approved Rhenz Abando taking the roster spot of the injured Dwight Ramos.

The Philippines plays its first game on Wednesday against Lebanon.

“We’ll see later how it goes (in practice),” said the veteran coach on the eve of the Filipinos’ first game in the Asian showpiece that is making a return in Jakarta under the new Fiba calendar.

India and New Zealand are the other teams in Group D.

Korea downs China

Ricardo Ratliffe shows the way for Korea. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

FORMER PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe scored 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Korea defeated China, 93-81 in Group B play in the Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

Chinese Taipei downed Bahrain, 102-84, in the other Group B match.

Home team Indonesia came up with an 80-54 victory over Saudi Arabia Group A.

Thon Maker had 23 points and eight rebounds as Australia routed Jordan, 78-60, in the other Group A game.

Thais beat Pinays

Thailand stops the Philippines' unbeaten run. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

THAILAND dealt the Philippines its first loss in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship, 1-0, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr scored on a header in the 74th minute as Thailand took the top spot in the group with 13 points on four wins and a draw.

With 12 points on four wins and a loss, the Philippines slipped to second spot.

The Philippines plays either defending champion Vietnam or Myanmar, who cash for the top spot in Group B on Wednesday.

