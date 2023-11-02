News you need to know: RHJ status, Filipinas win but bow out and more

RHJ status

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TNT is bringing in another import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sidelined.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa said the team is not risking fielding RHJ is he is far from top form. He did not name the interim import.

The Best Import of the Governors’ Cup last season missed TNT’s East Asia Super League game against the Chiba Jets due to a severe case of a stomach flu.

The Jets score a repeat win over the Tropang Giga, 75-66.

TNT now prepares for the PBA season opener against Magnolia on Sunday.

Filipinas bid for Paris Olympic slot ends

PHOTO: PFF/ PWNT

THE Philippine women’s football team won over Iran but ultimately bowed out of the battle for berths to Paris 2024.

The Filipinas defeated Iran on a Tahnai Annis goal for a 2-1 win-loss record and second place in Pool A. They earlier beat Chinese Taipei but lost to Australia.

It was not enough to advance.

Uzbekistan routed India, 3-0, in Group C to become the best second placer across the three groups, earning the spot in the next round.

