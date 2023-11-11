Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: RHJ returns to action and more

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back in harness, Phoenix and NorthPort off to winning start, Bolick update and more
    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    RHJ back in harness

    rondae hollis jefferson tnt easl chiba jets

    TNT looks to bounce back and it is counting on its main man to get it done.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been activated ahead of the game against Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday.

    The Season 47 Governors’ Cup Best Import missed the Tropang Giga’s opener against Magnolia, a 102-110 loss, due to gastroenteritis but is now set to rejoin the squad as it tries to get back on track.

    Quincy Miller, who plays with Hollis-Jefferson on the TNT squad in the East Asia Super League, suited up for the Tropang Giga in the Magnolia match. The match against his former PBA team Converge, however, has been dashed with the return of Hollis-Jefferson.

    Phoenix off to fine start

    jay alejandro mocon

    JJAY Alejandro showed the way as Phoenix rose to beat NLEX, 113-101, in the teams’ opener in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

    Three straight Alejandro three-pointers at the start of the final quarter fueled Phoenix’s big run. He wound up with a career-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

    Former NBA player Johnathan Williams had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix.

    Rookies Ken Tuffin and Ricci Rivero scored 16 and 15, respectively for the Fuel Masters.

    Batang Pier stop Dyip

    venky jois northport

    NORTHPORT rallied from double-digits down to beat Terrafirma, 108-103, spoiling the debut top rookie pick Stephen Holt on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

    Australia’s Venky Jois scored 43 on 19 of 27 shooting and hauled down 10 rebounds as Northport joined opening-day winners Magnolia, Meralco, Blackwater and Phoenix.

    Arvin Tolentino added 16 points, going 4 for 10 off the bench for the Batang Pier.

    Holt had 11 points on 2 of 9 shooting and made six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

    No timeframe on Bolick-NorthPort talks

    Robert Bolick NorthPort vs Terrafirma

    NEGOTIATIONS between NorthPort and Robert Bolick are ongoing, according to coach Bonnie Tan.

    However, they have set no timetable.

    “Hindi ko alam kung nakarating na sa figures. Pero nag-uusap,” said Tan.

    Bolick secured a release from the Fukushima Firebirds of the Japan B.League as he wants to stay with his pregnant wife.

