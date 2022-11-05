News you need to know: Ref misses call in endgame as Meralco stuns Bay Area more

Bolts nip Dragons

KJ McDaniels made a huge impact in his first game back in the PBA, lifting Meralco to a 92-89 victory over guest team Bay Area Dragons on Friday in the Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The 29-year-old McDaniels, who previously suited up for Meralco’s sister teams TNT and NLEX, came up huge in his debut for the Bolts with 31 points.

Meralco ended a three-game losing streak for a 2-5 record, still 12th in the 13-team tournament.

Andrew Nicholson scored 50 points for Bay Area, which slipped to second with a 6-2 record behind Magnolia at 5-1.

Missed call

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the referee who missed the eight-second violation against Meralco in the closing moments of the game against Bay Area faces a possible one rotation suspension.

Jerry Narandan made the mistake in not whistling the Bolts for the violation, according to PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

The Bolts inbounded the ball with 21 seconds to go at the backcourt and got the ball across halfcourt with only eight seconds left in the clock. Meralco was holding on to a three-point lead.

"We missed that call," said Castro.

Rain or Shine defeats Northport

STEVE Taylor came up strong in the endgame, carrying Rain or Shine to a 76-75 victory over NorthPort in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters evened their record to 4-4 after Taylor nailed the go-ahead basket then foiled a Roi Sumang attempt with five seconds left.

Rain or Shine sits in sixth spot, while NorthPort is in joint 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Still, there is no guarantee Taylor will remain with the Elasto Painters for the remainder of the tournament, according to coach Yeng Guiao, who said an import switch was discussed when Rain or Shine suffered back-to-back losses last week.

"I do not want to say his job is safe, or is a guaranteed slot for him," said Guiao. "We're constantly reviewing and constantly assessing and evaluating."

Ricci Rivero update

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE Taoyuan Pauian Pilots of Taiwan's P.League+ released Ricci Rivero before the season opener due to an injury.

Knee issues, which limited Rivero in his final season with University of the Philippines, was compounded by a right ankle sprain in the preseason.

Rivero was supposed to be the first Filipino import in the P.League+.

T1 League, also a six-team Taiwan pro league, features several Filipinos including Nino Canaleta with the Taichung Suns.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.