News you need to know: Justin and JC teaming up? RoS, Converge win and more

Clarkson ‘and’ Brownlee

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



A tantalizing prospect. Arguably the two brightest Gilas Pilipinas stars together on the floor in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

For PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, it would be worth the effort for officials to have Justin Brownlee suit up alongside Jordan Clarkson in the world meet.

With Clarkson unable to suit up as a local for the Philippines, Vargas believes the Philippines could seek the approval of the world basketball governing body Fiba to give Brownlee such status. Brownlee, who first saw action in the Philippines in 2016, gained Filipino citizenship by naturalization early this year.

"It's worth a try, di ba? Bakit hindi?" said Vargas.

The Fiba Basketball World Cup is set Aug. 25 to Sep. 10 to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with the final phase set at MOA Arena in Pasay City.

Fine start for Rain or Shine

PHOTO: pba images

ANTON Asistio and Rey Nambatac came off the bench to scored 22 each as Rain or Shine defeated NLEX, NLEX, 117-93, on Friday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Asistio went 7 for 11, while Nambatac shot 6 for 12 in the Elasto Painters’ opening game in the exhibition series.

No Rain or Shine starter scored in double figures.

Bong Galanza scored 22 points, while Kris Rosales added 16 for NLEX, winless in two matches.

Converge beats Terrafirma

PHOTO: pba images

CONVERGE came up with a strong start in the PBA on Tour, beating Terrafirma, 119-82, on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Justin Arana scored 24 on 8 of 11 shooting, while Jerrick Balanza came off the bench and matched that output by going 8 for 12.

Juami Tiongson had 17 points off the bench to lead Terrafirma.

