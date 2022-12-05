News you need to know: Rain or Shine advances, Casimero comeback hits snag and more

Elasto Painters advance

RAIN or Shine made it to the quarterfinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, beating NLEX in a battle for the No. 8 spot, 110-100, on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

Ryan Pearson had 24 points and was a rebound short of a double-double as the Elasto Painters set up a meeting in the round of eight against twice-to-beat Bay Area, the guest team that topped the elimination round with a 10-2 win-loss record.

Back under Yeng Guiao this conference, Rain or Shine returns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 Philippine Cup in Bacolor.

Earl Clark had 37 points, while Don Trollano had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

No contest for Casimero

RYO Akaho could not continue to fight against Johnriel Casimero and the bout on Saturday at the Paradise City Plaza Hotel in Incheon was declared a no contest.

The issue had something to do with an apparent Casimero punch that hit the back of the head of the Japanese fighter in the second round of the super bantamweight match.

Akaho complained to referee Michiaki Someya about the blow and refused to fight even after being given a five-minute break to recover.

It was Casimero’s first fight since a split decision victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba in August of 2021 before he was stripped of the WBO bantamweight championship belt for violations of medical policies ahead of the match against Paul Butler that fell through.

Casimero holds a 31-4-1 (21 KOs) record.

Adamson reaches semis

ADAMSON is in the UAAP Final Four, beating La Salle, 80-76, in a playoff for the No. 4 spot on Sunday at MOA Arena.

The Falcons arranged a showdown with twice-to-beat top seed Ateneo.

University of the Philippines and National University clash in the other semifinal.

Jerom Lastimosa scored 22, Joshua Yerro came up with 13 points, AP Manlapaz added 11 and Lenda Douanga chipped in with 10 for Adamson.

Evan Nelle scored 22 for La Salle, which was without Kevin Quiambao and Mike Phillips due to undisclosed injuries. Schonny Winston was barred from joining the team by management, according to sources.

Letran a win away from title

LOUIE Sangalang had 24 points and King Caralipio added 16 as Letran beat College of St. Benilde, 81-75, in Game One of the NCAA Season 98 basketball finals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Knights are eyeing their third straight title and will look to finish off the Blazers on Sunday.

Will Gozum and Miggy Corteza had 18 points each for St. Benilde, which is making its first finals appearance in 20 years.