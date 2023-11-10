News you need to know: PVL team Gerflor under investigation and more

PVL team under investigation

THE Premier Volleyball Leaguesaid it is investigating one of its teams after reports of player mistreatment.

“Rest assured, the PVL is committed to conducting a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter, ensuring that both the team's representatives and the players involved will have an opportunity to be heard.

“We take these matters seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of our league,” the league said.

Delayed salary payments

PHOTO: PVL

GERFLOR Defenders coach Sammy Acaylar admitted there are problems that team management needs to address.

Among the issues being raised are delayed payment of player salary, poor training facilities and scheduling.

"Maybe it’s up to the management to (address that). Ayaw naming pangunahan ang management kundi sabi ko sa kanila, susuporta ako sa inyo basta maalagaan ang players natin,” the veteran coach added.

“Hangga’t maaari, dapat ma-solve ‘yung problems at kailangan mayroong solusyon. Kung wala, I told my players na kapag wala talaga, that’s the time na kikilos kami.”

Gendrauli speaks up

DANIKA Gendrauli revealed that Gerflor Defenders team officials arrange practice sessions in remote barangay courts in Quezon City, with training schedules often in conflict with some of the players’ day jobs.

“Sana may stable lang kaming pagte-trainingan, hindi ‘yung kahit saan-saan lang pumupunta na barangay para lang makapag-training at makumpleto kami,” Gendrauli said.

“Sana pakinggan kami na kailangan kaming makumpleto sa training kasi if ever na pipilitin na ganung oras ‘yung gusto nila, for example morning, most of my teammates are working.

Match results

PHOTO: PVL Images

CREAMLINE stayed on top of the PVL All-Filipino standings with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 victory over Petro Gazz on Thursday.

The Cool Smashers scored their fifth win in as many matches, while the Angels slid to fourth at 4-2.

PLDT and Chery Tiggo are in second spot at 5-1 after big wins.

The High Speed Hitters scored a 29-27, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Galeries Tower, while the Crossovers defeated NXLED, 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 28-26.

The Highrisers are winless in six matches, while the Chameleons hold a 1-5 record.

F2 Logistics defeated Gerflor, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14, for a 4-2 card in sixth spot. The Defenders are 0-6.

