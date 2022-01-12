News you need to know: PVL player transfers, coach hiring and more

George Pascua new PLDT coach

George Pascua returns to club coaching. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GEORGE Pascua is set to call the shots for the PLDT volleyball squad after Roger Gorayeb’s exit, according to sources.

Gorayeb’s contract expired at the end of 2021 and the Power Hitters have tapped Pascua, the FEU Lady Tamaraws coach who is returning to club competition after four years out. He last called the shots for Sta. Lucia in the Philippine Superliga in 2018.

The Power Hitters are on a roster rebuild after placing seventh with a 3-6 record last year.

Pascua was at the helm when Petron won the 2014 PSL Grand Prix and went on to score a 13-0 sweep in the 2015 All-Filipino Conference.

Perlas Spikers take leave

The Perlas Spikers are not seeing action this year. PHOTO: PVL Photos

ANOTHER PVL team has pulled out from this year’s competitions, the Perlas Spikers following Sta. Lucia in taking a leave of absence.

Before the announcement, Dzi Gervacio transferred to F2 Logistics, while Nicole Tiamzon joined Petro Gazz. Cherry Nunag and Jem Ferrer earlier moved to Choco Mucho and Gel Cayuna signed with Cignal.

Head coach Rei Diaz and Mich Morente, Jho Maraguinot, Jules Samonte, Thang Ponce, Sue Roces, Czarina Carandang and other members have yet to find a new home.

The Perlas Spikers have been part of the PVL since 2017, placing third thrice.

With Perlas and Sta. Lucia gone at least for this year, the PVL is down to nine teams — Chery Tiggo, Creamline, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Cignal, PLDT, Army, BaliPure and F2 Logistics — with two new potential clubs.

Nicole Tiamzon joins Petro Gazz



Nicole Tiamzon played for Perlas Spikers for four years . PHOTO: sports vision

PETRO Gazz continued to fill roster slots, adding veteran Nicole Tiamzon.

After parting ways with nine players less than a week ago, Petro Gazz brought back Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng and Cienne Cruz, members of the team that topped the 2019 Reinforced Conference.

The Angels now add Tiamzon, the 2019 Open Conference Best Outside Hitter.

The former Perlas Spikers member teams up with Petro Gazz holdovers Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones.

Petro Gazz looks to surpass its bronze medal finish last conference.

