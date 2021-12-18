News you need to know: Pringle, Rosario update and more

Stanley Pringle injury

Stanley Pringle hurt his knee in practice. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

EXPERTS are doing further examination on Stanley Pringle’s knee and Barangay Ginebra is hoping that an ACL tear is ruled out.

Pringle did not see action in Ginebra’s game against Northport after hurting his knee in practice on Monday.

The initial diagnosis was an ACL tear, but according to Ginebra coach Tim Cone the interpretation was different upon second look at the MRI prints.

"The initial one (diagnosis) and it struck my heart, he had an ACL," said Cone. "And then they had another look at it, and they're saying they don't believe it's an ACL injury."

Pringle is set for another MRI.

Troy Rosario timetable for return

Troy Rosario's injury did not require surgery. PHOTO: PBA Images

TROY Rosario has been working out but not yet part of TNT’s full team practices.

The injuries he sustained in the Philippine Cup finals did not require surgery, but he is not expected to see action with the Tropang Giga in the PBA Govenors’ Cup until mid-January.

The TNT forward suffered spinal shock and a dislocated finger in a bad fall after being fouled by Magnolia’s Jackson Corpuz in the Game Three of the Philippine Cup finals. Rosario played the next game and the title clincher despite the injuries, but has not seen action in the Governors’ Cup.

The Tropang Giga hold a 1-1 win-loss card.

"Hindi ako nagpa-practice. Nagwo-work out ako pero hindi masyado dahil hindi ako makapagbuhat ng mabigat," he added. "Parang pahinga na nagpapalakas."

Ginebra goes 2-0

Justin Brownlee and the Kings are just behind league-leading NLEX.

JUSTIN Brownlee and the Barangay Gineba Kings were simply too much for a Northport squad that is still without an import, scoring a 108-82 win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

The Gin Kings got 28 points from Brownlee, Arvin Tolentino scored 16, LA Tenorio added 14 points and Japeth Aguilar scored 11 as the titleholders improved to 2-0, behind league-leading NLEX at 3-0.

Robert Bolick scored a career-high 32 points for Northport, who slipped to 0-4. Cameron Forte is out with a knee injury, missing the game against San Miguel and Ginebra.

Northport is looking for a replacement import.

TNT bounces back

Jayson Castro and the Tropang Giga score their first win of the conference. PHOTO: PBA Images

JAYSON Castro showed the way as TNT defeated Alaska, 81-77, on Friday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The 35-year-old Castro scored 20 as the Tropang Giga rallied from 11 points down to beat the Aces and improve to 1-1 after dropping their opener against NLEX.

Glenn Khobuntin scored 16, while McKenzie Moore had 13 points.

Olu Ashaolu had 29 points, while Jeron Yeng added 13 for Alaska, which suffered a second straight loss after starting the conference with back-to-back wins.

