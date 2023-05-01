News you need to know: Poy and Japeth out of Gilas' SEAG squad and more

Big blow for Gilas

THE frontcourt options have become limited for the Philippine men’s basketball team after Japeth Aguilar and Poy Erram were ruled out for the Southeast Asian Games.

Aguilar saw limited action for Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup due to an MCL injury, and coach Tim Cone says the focus for the 6-foot-9 high-flyer is now on the Fiba Basketball World Cup set to start in August.

Meanwhile, coach Chot Reyes said Erram has yet to hit top form after a knee procedure in February, although he was able to help TNT claim the Governors’ Cup title.

“Si Erram is not 100 percent, he’s far from 100 percent,” said the Gilas coach. “If we play him, we’ll be exposing him to a lot of risk.”

That puts pressure on Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger and NLEX’s Brandon Rosser as the Philippines assembles a team that can challenge for the gold after the country ended up with bronze last year in the Vietnam SEAG. Other big men in the pool are Mason Amos, and brothers Ben and Michael Philips.

Olympic dream

WHILE pointing out that the Philippines faces a tough task as early as group play in the Fiba Basketball World Cup, coach Chot Reyes said competition among Asian countries for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics also looks very challenging.

“Mahirap na mahirap. Very, very tough,” said Reyes.

“I think China is in a pretty good group. They drew South Sudan. Iran drew with Ivory Coast so those are teams that they can beat, I think,” said Reyes.

The Philippines was grouped with Angola, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

The top Asian team in the Basketball World Cup will be invited to participate in the Paris Olympics.

“Hopefully, we can get a win or two in this World Cup [to] give us a chance to qualify for the Olympics,” said Reyes.

‘Ligang labas’ update

THE Games and Amusements Board will ask the PBA players who were found to have played in unsanctioned tournaments to explain why their licenses as professional basketball players should not be revoked.

Several players have been penalized by their mother teams, with Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon handed stiff fines, and the PBA is still set to meet with the erring players to discuss the matter.

"Dapat matigil na 'yang ligang labas, nakakababa ng integredad ng pro basketball lalo na PBA na tinitingala ng maraming fans lalo na kabataan," said GAB chairman Richard Clarin.

"Idol mo sa PBA makikita mo naglalaro sa kanto, sa semento."