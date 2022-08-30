News you need to know: Clarkson and Co. rally behind Chot, Obiena wins again

Gilas wins by 38

The Philippines gets a big home victory. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JORDAN Clarkson-led Gilas Pilipinas scored a big win over Saudi Arabia as expected, registering an 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia on Monday at the MOA Arena.

The Philippines bounced back from a heartbreaking road loss to Lebanon in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifying, with Clarkson delivering 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting with six assists and five rebounds against Saudi.

Kai Sotto was the only other Philippine player to score in double figures, going 4 for 10 and finishing with 16 points.

Nobody scored in double digits for Saudi, with Khalid Abdel Gabar, Mathna Almarwani and Musab Tariq Kadi finishing with nine points each.

Players rally behind Chot

Coach Chot Reyes gets the support of players led by Jordan Clarkson and Dwight Ramos. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto, Jerome Ascano

JORDAN Clarkson revealed it was Chot Reyes who first reached out to him about a decade ago about seeing action for the Philippines as he took issue with home fans jeering the national team coach during the game against Saudi Arabia.

“To be honest with you, coach Chot was the first person to talk to me about 10 years go just going into college,” he said. "So just being here, sitting next to him, it’s all we’ve envisioned."

“He ain't got to deal with none of those boos.”

Dwight Ramos also made a plea to the fans to get behind Gilas, saying the jeers are not helping as the team tries to find some groove ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

"Thank you for coming out and supporting, but if you're gonna support us, I'll appreciate you guys not booing our coach," he said.

"We're all together as one and I really didn't appreciate that. It wasn't a good way for us to start the game," said the Japan B.League import. "So if you're gonna support us, support all of us cause we're all in one team."

Reyes has been under fire since being tapped by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as national coach again after the exit of Tab Baldwin, and the calls for him to step down grew following the debacle in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games.

Another gold medal for Obiena

EJ Obiena sustains his fine performances. PHOTO: True Athletes Classic

EJ Obiena bagged his second title in under a week, topping the True Athletes Classic in Leverkusen, Germany.

Obiena vaulted 5.81 meters, which was matched by Rutger Koppelaar of Netherlands and Kurtis Marschall of Australia, but the Filipino earned the win by countback.

The 26-year-old Obiena topped the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim several days ago, alos logging 5.81 m.

