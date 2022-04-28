Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Pioneer wins 3x3, PBA signings and more

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Converge's squad begins to take shape; Pioneer joins the list of PBA 3x3 winners; Ateneo adds has a new recruit.

    Pioneer tops PBA 3x3

    Pioneer Pro Tibay pba 3x3 grand finalsPioneer joins the list of PBA 3x3 winners.

    PIONEER Pro Tibay became the first guest team to win PBA 3x3 grand finals, topping the Second Conference on Wednesday.

    Gian Abrigo, Christian Rivera, Robin Rono and Carlo Escalambre defeated Sista Super Sealers in the title match, 12-10, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Pioneer bagged P750,000.

    Sista, which had Jan Jamon, Kenneth Mocon, Jamil Gabawan and Joseph Manlangit took home P250,000.

    Barangay Ginebra’s Jayso David, Encho Serrano, Jollo Go and Dennice Villamor defeated TNT to place third and pocket P100,000.

    TNT guard Almond Vosotros emerged as conference scoring champion for the second straight time, taking home P30,000.

    Converge signings

    Allyn Bulanadi gets a two-year deal with Converge after a short stint with Alaska.

    ALLYN Bulanadi and Kevin Racal have been signed to new contracts by Converge, which enters the PBA after the departure of Alaska.

    Picked fourth by Alaska in the Gilas round of the 2019 PBA Draft, Bulanadi was able to join the Aces in February this year after being released by the national team.

    Bulanadi signed a two-year contract, while Racal inked a one-year deal.

    The 30-year-old Racal opted for a one-year contract as he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent by next year, being a member of the 2015 Rookie Class, as per a SPIN.ph source.

    Coach Jeff Cariaso and his assistants were retained by Converge.

    From the ex-Alaska players acquired by Converge, only three had live contracts — Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos and Taylor Browne.

    Another Ateneo recruit

    Albert Opena Jr.

    Ateneo adds another fil-foreign recruit.

    AFTER adding Filipino-Australian Mason Amos, the Ateneo Blue Eagles secured the commitment of Canada-raised Albert Opena Jr.

    Like Amos, Opena will be eligible to play for Ateneo in the UAAP in Season 86 next year.

    The 6-foot-2 Opena played for one year with St. Lawrence in Ontario, averaging 8.2 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.1 minutes

    Opena, 20, will have four playing years in the UAAP.

