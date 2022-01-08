News you need to know: Pinto to Ginebra, Gilas update and more

Gilas schedule

Gilas is taking a wait and see approach. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers scheduled in February in the country.

Sports events remain uncertain with the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces under Alert Level 3 until at least Jan. 15.

"We are still monitoring the situation. We are adhering to the government's guidance. Hopefully the COVID-19 situation will stabilize as soon as possible," said Ryan Gregorio, a special assistant to the SBP president Al Panlilio.

Gilas Pilipinas has a tough schedule this year after games in the November window were cancelled.

The Philippines is scheduled to face Korea on Feb. 24. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, then India on Feb. 25.

Gilas meets New Zealand on Feb. 27, then battle Korea again on Feb.28.

Gineba welcomes Pinto



John Pinto joins the defending Governors Cup champions. PHOTO: PBA Images

BARANGAY Ginebra has picked up free agent John Pinto, adding depth to a backcourt that is missing Stanley Pringle due to injury.

The 31-year-old Pinto became a free agent when his contract with Meralco expired the end of the year. He declined a contract renewal and found a new team in Ginebra.

Pinto signed a three-year deal with Ginebra, which is looking to retain the Governors’ Cup title.

The former Arellano guard averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in two games for Meralco in the Governors Cup.

Tenorio joins veteran LA Tenorio and sophomore Kent Salado on the Ginebra backcourt.

Sta. Lucia takes leave from PVL

Mika Reyes and other Sta. Lucia players can join other teams. PHOTO: PVL

STA. Lucia is taking a leave of absence from the Premier Volleyball League.

With the Lady Realtors out, Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado, Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng and Bang Pineda can sign with other teams.

Glaudine Troncoso found a new home as part of Cignal’s five new signings announced on Thursday evening.

“Kung pera lang walang problema but when you play with the lives of these young ladies that is too much to bare. Ayoko namang medyo party tayo sa ganoon knowing na ang situation natin is uncertain,” said team manager Buddy Encarnado.

