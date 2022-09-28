Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 28
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Pinoy pugs sets sights on Paris 2024 and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Carlo Paalam Nesthy Petecio Eumir Marcial
    Eyes are on the Philippines' top boxers as Olympic qualifying nears.
    PHOTO: AP

    Knights key players face suspension

    Brent Paraiso'Hindi act of violence yun," says Letran's Brent Paraiso.

    LETRAN is set to miss key players in the next game.

    Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang face suspensions after being sent off during the Knights’ game against the Mapua Cardinals on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 basketball tournament.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Letran won, 67-62, for a 3-1 win-loss record.

    Mapua slipped to 1-4.

    Players ejected from games are handed one-game bans under NCAA rules.

    Paraiso was called for a disqualifying foul for an 'act of violence' after throwing an elbow at Adrian Nocum’s head as they scrambled on the floor.

    Watch Now

    Sangalang was whistled for two technical fouls for taunting, the second issued with 13 seconds left in the game.

    Pinoy pugs gear up for Asiad

    Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Nesthy PetecioThe Philippine boxing team gears up early for Paris 2024.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    THE Philippine boxing team prepares for the Asian Games with eyes on the Olympics.

    With the Hangzhou Asiad doubling as a qualifier for the Paris 2024, the Pinoy fighters are eager to perform well in the continental competition.

    It is uncertain how many Olympic slots are at stake in each weight division in the Asiad.

    The Hangzhou Games are set Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 next year.

    The national team is counting on Tokyo Games medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial to lead the Philippine bid, while also expected to vie for Olympic slots are Rogen Ladon, Aira Villegas, Irish Magno, Ian Clark Bautista and Hergie Bacyadan.

    The boxing team is preparing to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Jordan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13.


    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Eyes are on the Philippines' top boxers as Olympic qualifying nears.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again