News you need to know: Pinoy pugs sets sights on Paris 2024 and more

Knights key players face suspension

'Hindi act of violence yun," says Letran's Brent Paraiso.

LETRAN is set to miss key players in the next game.

Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang face suspensions after being sent off during the Knights’ game against the Mapua Cardinals on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 basketball tournament.

Letran won, 67-62, for a 3-1 win-loss record.

Mapua slipped to 1-4.

Players ejected from games are handed one-game bans under NCAA rules.

Paraiso was called for a disqualifying foul for an 'act of violence' after throwing an elbow at Adrian Nocum’s head as they scrambled on the floor.

Sangalang was whistled for two technical fouls for taunting, the second issued with 13 seconds left in the game.

Pinoy pugs gear up for Asiad

The Philippine boxing team gears up early for Paris 2024. PHOTO: Eumir Marcial IG Page

THE Philippine boxing team prepares for the Asian Games with eyes on the Olympics.

With the Hangzhou Asiad doubling as a qualifier for the Paris 2024, the Pinoy fighters are eager to perform well in the continental competition.

It is uncertain how many Olympic slots are at stake in each weight division in the Asiad.

The Hangzhou Games are set Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 next year.

The national team is counting on Tokyo Games medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial to lead the Philippine bid, while also expected to vie for Olympic slots are Rogen Ladon, Aira Villegas, Irish Magno, Ian Clark Bautista and Hergie Bacyadan.

The boxing team is preparing to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Jordan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13.





