News you need to know: Pinays top AFF tilt, NZ repeats over Gilas and more

Pinays rule AFF

The Filipinas deliver a solid performance in front of the home crowd. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

THE Philippines won the Asean Football Federation Women’s Championship for the first time, beating Thailand, 3-0, on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The home squad took control early as Jessika Cowart scored on a header in the seventh minute, Katrina Guillou doubled the lead with goal in the 19th and Sarina Bolden put icing on the cake with an 88th-minute goal.

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines got back at the Thailand squad that won their first encounter in group play, 1-0.

The win gives the Philippines a big boost in its preparations for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Myanmar beat Vietnam, 4-3, in the battle for third.

Tall Blacks rip Gilas

The Tall Blacks are now 4-0 against Gilas. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

NEW Zealand proved too much for Gilas Pilipinas, scoring a 92-75 victory on Sunday in the Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

The Tall Blacks took a 30-16 first-quarter lead and were never threatened, ending up with a 2-1 record and will face Syria for a place in the quarterfinals against Korea, which advanced outright.

The Philippines is 0-4 against New Zealand.

The Filipinos, with a 1-2 win-loss record, will face Japan for the right to battle Group A top seed Australia in the quarterfinals.

Kiefer Ravena scored 17, while Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao had 14 points each for the Philippines.

Flynn Cameron scored 18 for New Zealand, while Taine Murray added 16 points.

PBA results

Aaron Black and the Bolts advace to the last eight. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

ALLEIN Maliksi and Chris Newsome showed the way as Meralco stunned league-leading San Miguel, 89-86, on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Maliksi scored 18 and Newsome added 16 as the Bolts, with Luigi Trillo calling the shots as coach Norman Black remains in the US, improved to 6-4 to secure a quarterfinal spot.

San Miguel, which had earlier secured the top spot in the round of eight, ends the elimination roun with a 9-2 win-loss record.

June Mar Fajardo scored 21 points and CJ Perez added 14for SMB.

Ginebra got back on track with a 100-93 victory over struggling Northport.

Scottie Thompson had of 23 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the Gin Kings climbed back to solo third with a 7-3 card.

Northport, which got 29 points from Robert Bolick and 19 from Jamie Malonzo, slipped 3-7.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.