News you need to know: Pinay footballers, Arvin Tolentino injury update and more

Arvin Tolentino injury

It remains uncertain if Arvin Tolentino can still see action in the Philippine Cup playoffs. PHOTO: PBA Images

GINEBRA is not rushing Arvin Toletino’s return to action even as the Gin Kings prepare for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Coach Tim Cone said they have no timetable for Tolentino, who is out with a shoulder injury, saying Ginebra won’t risk fielding the sweet-shooting big man.

Continue reading below ↓

It is uncertain whether Tolentino will need surgery or if therapy will be enough.

“Shoulders have wrecked careers in the past, so we want to make sure. Arvin’s a big golden nugget for us so we don’t want to squander that golden nugget. We want to make sure he gets right before we put him back in the lineup,” stressed the Ginebra coach.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ginebra (7-3) has secured a quarterfinal berth and still has a game to play in the elimination round.

Pinays prepare for World Cup

Alen Stajcic hopes to have the core of the Philippine team together for the Women's World Cup preparations. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

COACH Alen Stajcic hopes to arrange tuneup matches for the Philippine squad against teams in North and South America and in Europe in preparation for the Women’s World Cup.

Stajcic noted that although the AFF Women’s Championship triumph was a big boost, the Filipinas need more matches against top-level teams to be competitive in the world competition.

Executives and coaching staff should be able to determine the best teams to play in friendlies after the World Cup draw on Oct. 22 in New Zealand.

“The more experience we get playing against North America, South America, and European teams, the better off we are going to be. We are going to find out who we are playing in October,” the Australian mentor said.

“At the moment, we are going to try to absorb as many continents, playing style, and cultures, and grow with the experience within this group,” said Stajcic.

Colonia wins in Asian Youth meet

Continue reading below ↓

Angeline Colonia delivers gold.

FILIPINA weightlifter Angeline Colonia won two gold medals in the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 15-year-old Colonia, sister of Olympian Nestor Colonia, ruled the women’s 40-kilogram category in record-breaking fashion by winning the gold in both the snatch and total lift.

Colonia claimed the gold in snatch with a record lift of 62 kg before ending up with a combined lift of 134 kg for her second gold.

She bagged the silver in the clean and jerk on a 72 kg lift.

Her lift of 62 kg is now the new world and Asian Youth standard at her weight, eclipsing the previous mark of 61 kg.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.