News you need to know: Pinays gain AFF final; Gilas beats India

It's Philippines vs Thailand in AFF final

The Filipinas face the Thais again, this time for the title. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

THE Philippines gets a shot at the title as it seeks payback against Thailand in the AFF Women’s Championship final.

The Filipinas advanced to the tournament title match for the very first time with a 4-0 victory over defending champion Vietnam on Friday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Hali Long had a goal in the 31st, Thanai Annis scored on a penalty kick in the 51st, while Bolden had goals in the 61st and 70th.

Thailand, which beat the Philippines in group play, advanced to the final with a 2-0 win over Myanmar.

Gilas downs India

Thirdy Ravena shoots 7 for 8. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

WILLIAM Navarro, Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks showed the way as the Philippines defeated India, 101-59, on Friday to even its record, 1-1, in the Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

Navarro scored 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting, Thirdy Ravena shot 7 for 8 and wound up with 17 points, while Ray Parks had 12 points for Gilas Pilipinas.

Lebanon, which defeated the Philippines in the opener, improved to 2-0 with an 86-72 victory over New Zealand.

Muin Bek Hafeez scored 14 for India, which suffered its second straight loss.

Gilas takes on the Tall Blacks on Sunday.

Hotshots, Road Warriors win

Jio Jalalon and the Hotshots move to joint third. PHOTO: PBA Images

PAUL Lee scored 21 points and Mark Barroca added 20 as Magnolia overcame Meralco in overtime, 97-88, on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup in Antipolo.

Jio Jalalon had 19 points for the Hotshots, who made it five straight wins for a 6-3 record, joining Barangay Ginebra in third spot behind San Miguel (9-1) and TNT (8-3).

Chris Newsome scored 24 for Meralco, in joint fifth with Blackwater at 5-4.

NLEX ended a three-game slide with a 98-68 victory over skidding Blackwater.

Don Trollano had 16 points and Calvin Oftana added 15 as the Road Warriors limited the Bossing to two points in the first period and were never threatened, improving to 5-5 for seventh spot.

Nobody scored in double figures for Blackwater, with Yousef Taha delivering nine points. Top pick Brandon Rosser went 1 for 8 and finished with three points for the Bossing, which absorbed their third straight loss.

