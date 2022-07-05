News you need to know: Pinays beat Aussies, Gilas 3x3 and more

Philippine men’s 3x3 gear up

Almond Vosotros and the Philippine 3x3 team prepare for PHOTO: PBA Images





THE Philippine men’s 3x3 players trained together less than a full day after seeing action in the PBA tournament.

TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon and Lervin Flores are joined by Joseph Eriobu of Purefoods in the national team coached by Pioneer Pro Tibay’s Lester del Rosario for the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

The day after the championship match which the Tropang Giga won over the TJ Titans in overtime, 21-19, Eriobu shared the court with the TNT core in practice.

“May practice agad kami, as in wala kaming pahinga,” said Vosotros, 32.

The team leaves for Singapore on Wednesday and opens its campaign on Thursday against Jordan and Indonesia.

Pinays beat Aussies

The Filipinas are off to a strong start. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



SARINA Bolden scored the lone goal as the Philippines defeated Australia on Monday to start the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship.

The 26-year-old Bolden found the back of the net in the 59th minute at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Thailand routed Indonesia, 4-0, at the Binan Football Stadium to take the top spot.

The Philippines is in second place.

The Filipinas play at the Rizal Memorial on Wednesday against Singapore as Australia takes on Thailand in Cavite.

Gilas Women 3x3

Trina Guytingco and the Philippine women's 3x3 team are all set for action. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

VETERAN Afril Bernardino teams up with Camille Clarin, Khate Castillo and Katrina Guytingco for Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

The tournament is set July 6 to 10.

Clare Castro and Mikka Cacho are the reserves.

The Philippines was drawn to play Thailand and Jordan in pool play, with only the top team advancing to the main draw.

