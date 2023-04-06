News you need to know: Pinay footballers win, SEAG volley brackets and more

Pinays off to strong start in Olympic qualifying

THE Philippine women’s football team overpowered Pakistan, 4-0, in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday in Hisor, Tajikistan.

Hali Long started the scoring for the Filipinas with a goal in the 22nd minute and Sarina Bolden adding another in the 25th.

Eva Madarang scored four minutes later and Chandler McDaniel came up with an 85th-minute goal.

The Filipinas take on Tajikistan on Saturday.

Tough bracket for Pinay footballers in SEAG

PHOTO: PWNT/Raymond Braganza

The Philippines has been drawn with gold medalist Vietnam in the group stage of the Southeast Asian Games women’s football tournament.

The Pinay footballers and the Vietnamese battle Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia in pool play.

The other group has Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Like the Filipinas, the Vietnamese are also set to see action in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in July in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Philippines placed third in the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi.

SEAG volleyball update

THE Philippine women’s volleyball team will battle Hanoi SEAG silver medalist Vietnam in pool play in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

They were grouped with host Cambodia and Singapore.

Titleholder Thailand and bronze medalist Indonesia have been drawn to play Myanmar and Malaysia in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the men’s tournament brackets released by organizers did not have the Philippine team.

Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore were drawn to play in the group stage, with the other group having Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Spin.ph has reached out to Philippine National Volleyball Federation, but has yet to get a response.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN