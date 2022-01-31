News you need to know: Pinays to Women's World Cup, PBA updates and more

Pinays reach Women’s World Cup

The Filipinas overcome Chinese Taipei to reach the world stage.

THE Philippines advanced to the Women’s World Cup by beating Chinese Taipei in a penalty shootout, 4-3, on Sunday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

The Philippine team makes an appearance in the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Australia and New Zealand co-hosts the 32-team world tournament set July 20 to Aug. 20, 2023.

Quinley Quezada, who missed the last two matches due to the tournament’s health and safety protocols, put the Philippines ahead with a goal in the 49th minute but Zhuo Li Ping hit the equalizer for Chinese Taipei in the 83rd.

The Philippines made it to the Asian Cup tournament proper after topping its group during the qualification round last September in Uzbekistan when the team was still under Marlon Maro.

Alen Stajcic will coach in the World Cup for the third straight time, having previously handled Australia in 2015 and 2019.

PBA resumption plans

PBA teams have been given the green light to start scrimmages on Feb. 1. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE PBA looks to resume the Governors’ Cup on Feb. 11 with no fans.

The games will be held likely at the Araneta Coliseum with only players, coaches, team and league staff, and television crew allowed.

Depending on the number of COVID-19 cases, the commissioner hinted fans could be accommodated as early as Feb. 16.

“Ganun din naman ginawa natin dati di ba?” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. “So ngayon after a week, tingnan natin ulit baka puwede na tayo magpapasok ng fans.”

Teams will be allowed to start full scrimmages on Feb. 1, giving them 10 days to prepare for the conference resumption.

Casimero-Butler in Liverpool

Johnriel Casimero is ordered to defend his title in Liverpool.

JOHNRIEL Casimero has been directed by the WBO to fight Paul Butler in London on April 23.

The WBO bantamweight titleholder, Casimero was hospitalized the night due to 'viral gastritis and did not show up during the official weigh-in for the Dec. 11, 2021 fight against Butler.

But Butler claimed the tough-talking Filipino obviously had weight problems as he was seen working out on the tread mill for long hours in the hotel where both camps were billeted in the days before the fight.

Now instead of fighting on neutral ground, Casimero now enters hostile territory in Liverpool, where Butler fought for majority of his pro career.

The boxing body gave the 31-year-old champion a stern warning – fight or be stripped of the title.

