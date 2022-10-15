News you need to know: Phoenix stuns Ginebra, PSC programs update and more

Phoenix downs Ginebra

Tyler Tio and the Fuel Masters improve to 2-3. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOENIX made it two straight wins, stunning Barangay Ginebra, 101-93, on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fuel Masters, playing under a cloud of uncertainty due to company debts, improved their record to 2-3 for 10th spot in the 13-team tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Javee Mocon showed the way for Phoenix with 20 points and Tyler Tio added 17, while import Kaleb Wesson came up with 15 points.

Ginebra slipped to 2-2 days after dealing guest team Bay Area its first loss.

Stanley Pringle had 25 points and Justin Brownlee added 23 for the Gin Kings.

Watch Now

Blackwater keeps Terrafirma winless

Cameron Krutwig shows the way as the Bossing get back on track. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

BLACKWATER bounced back, while keeping Terrafirma winless, scoring a 93-86 victory on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Coming off a loss to Northport, Blackwater got back on track as Camero Krutwig delivered game-highs of 29 points and 24 rebounds.

Baser Amer added 21 as the Bossing improved to an even 3-3 record.

Terrafirma, 0-5 in the conference, has lost 21 straight games from last season.

Lester Prosper had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Dyip.

New PSC programs

PSC chairman Noli Eala says focus is on all level of sports. PHOTO: Philippine Sports Commission on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE Philippine Sports Commission is launching Project: Gintong Laban, a modified version of Project: Gintong Alay from the Ferdinand Marcos Sr. administration, for elite athletes.

PSC chairman Noli Eala said that unlike the Gintong Alay where a godfather system used, the funds collected in the Gintong Laban project will be placed on the entire program with the best athletes serving as the beneficiary.

Meanwhile, the new PSC grassroots program is named Duyan ng Magiting.

“We are going to tweak Project Gintong Alay where we take care of elite athletes and prepare them for the highest level of competition by raising enough funds for these athletes and at the same time, building infrastructure, giving them equipment, support, and competent medical assessment, sports sciences to be part of all the athletes.”

“Noong araw kasi, godfather system. There were godfathers assigned to a sport. This time around, it’s very difficult to do that because maraming NSA, maraming sports. We are not necessarily looking at one godfather per sport. We are asking private sector to help the program of Project Gintong Laban,” Eala said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.