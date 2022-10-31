News you need to know: Phoenix rise continues, Mikey Williams situation and more

Mikey situation at TNT

TEAM manager Jojo Lastimosa said TNT had to act on Mikey Williams’ misconduct and absenteeism, noting it is not fair to the rest of the Tropang Giga.

“He’s acting like he’s on another level, [like] he’s better than the other players which shouldn’t be the case,” said Lastimosa in explaining Williams’ habitual absence and attitude.

Suspended a week without pay, Williams missed the game against Phoenix on Sunday and will be out when the TNT takes on Terrafirma on Saturday.

“Palagi kong sinasabihan, ‘Mikey, if you missed practice, at least try to call or text me or text anyone on what’s going on. OK lang naman yun, e. But he won’t,” said Lastimosa.

“Next time it won’t be as nice. It’s not going to be one week anymore. There’s no sacred cow in the team.”

Phoenix, Converge sustain win streak

KALEB Wesson had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Phoenix recovered from wasting a 17-point lead to score a 91-88 victory over TNT on Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Encho Serrano scored 16 and Javee Mocon added 13 as the Fuel Masters made it five straight wins after losing their first three games. Phoenix is in fifth spot behind Bay Area, Magnolia, Converge and Ginebra.

Calvin Oftana scored 27, Roger Pogoy added 22 and Cameron Oliver had 20 points for TNT, which suffered its second straight loss for a 3-4 win-loss record.

Converge stretched its win streak to four with a 77-71 victory over Blackwater.

Quincy Miller had 22 points and 19 rebounds as the FiberXers improved to 5-2.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Blackwater, which absorbed its fifth loss in eight games for 11th spot in the 13-team tournament.

TNT tops PBA 3x3

ALMOND Vosotros continued his solid play, leading TNT to a 20-17 victory over Platinum Karaoke to nag the grand championship of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

Vosotros had eight points and nailed the two free throws in the final three seconds that sealed the win. Gryann Mendoza scored seven, Lervin Flores added three and Ping Exciminiano chipped in two points.

The victory gave TNT the top prize of P750,000 and capped a campaign that saw the franchise win three leg titles and eventually topping the grand finale.

Cavitex beat Meralco, 16-11, in the battle for third to bag P100,000.

UP, FEU win

ZAVIER Lucero scored 16 and Cyril Gonzales added 15 as University of the Philippines got back at National University, 75-63, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The league-leading Maroons notched their seventh win in eight games.

Michael Malonzo scored 12 for the Bulldogs, which slipped to third at 5-3 behind Ateneo at 5-2.

Far Eastern University made it three straight wins, while dealing University of the East its third straight loss, 75-68.

Xyrus Torres led the Tamaraws with 22 points.

