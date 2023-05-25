News you need to know: Phoenix, Meralco win; SBP, Sotto updates and more

Tio shines as Phoenix holds off SMB

TYLER Tio nailed four three-pointers, including go-ahead triple with 47.9 seconds left as Phoenix held off San Miguel, 106-101, in the PBA on Tour on Wednesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Tio finished with 14 points, while Simon Camacho scored 15 for the Fuel Masters.

San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo, back from a hamstring injury, had 27 points to lead all scorers. Robbie Herndon added 21, while Mo Tautuaa chipped in 16.

Meralco overcomes NorthPort

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ALLEIN Maliksi had 21 points, while Bong Quinto scored 14 as Meralco defeated NorthPort, 97-89, on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig City.

Cliff Hodge and Anjo Caram scored 11 each for the Bolts, who squandered an early 20-point lead before regaining control in the fourth period.

Jeff Chan nailed five three-pointers and finished with 20 points for NorthPort, while JM Calma had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Al Panlilio elected Fiba Asia VP

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio has been elected second vice-president in the Fiba Asia board for the 2023-2027 term.

Basketball Federation of India president K. Govindaraj was elected president, taking over from Qatar’s Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, who was Fiba Asia president since 2002.

China’s Yao Ming was elected chairman, while Lebanon’s Akram Halabi will serve as first vice-president.

Kai Sotto updates

PHOTO: B.League

Watch Now

KAI Sotto is set to join the Utah Jazz mini-camp next week.

Former and current NBA players, as well as players from Europe, are expected to take part in the camp set May 30 and 31.

Sottto has signed a contract extension with the Japan B.League’s Hiroshima Dragonflies, who said the Filipino can opt out if he lands a spot in the NBA.