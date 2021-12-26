News you need to know: Magnolia downs Ginebra; PBA injury updates

Phoenix upsets NLEX

Matthew Wright has 23 points to lead all scorers. PHOTO: PBA Images

PHOENIX stunned erstwhile unbeaten NLEX, scoring a 102-93 victory on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Fuel Masters import Paul Harris exited the game after a little over two minutes of play due to a leg injury and Matthew Wright took charge, scoring 23.

Justin Chua had 19 points and Chris Banchero added 17 as the Fuel Masters notched their third win in five games.

KJ McDaniels had 12 points and 10 rebounds for NLEX, which absorbed its first loss after starting the tournament with four wins.

Calvin Oftana scored 18, Don Trollano added 16, while Kevin Alas had 10 points for NLEX.

Magnolia deals Ginebra first loss

Paul Lee has 20 points for the Hotshots. PHOTO: PBA Images

MIKE Harris had 29 points and 15 rebounds as Magnolia beat Ginebra, 117-94, on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia stayed unbeaten after three games in the conference while dealing Ginebra its first loss in four outings.

Paul Lee scored 20 before hurting his knee, while Calvin Abueva added 13 points.

Justin Brownlee had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Ginebra, which suffered its first loss after winning its first three outings.

Arvin Tolentino had 15 points, Japeth Aguilar added 14, Christian Standhardinger scored 13 and LA Tenorio had 11 points.

Christmas Day injuries

Paul Harris played under three minutes. PHOTO: PBA Images

PAUL Lee limped his way out of the Araneta Coliseum after Magnolia’s victory over Ginebra and the Hotshots star is hoping it is nothing serious.

Lee suffered the injury with over five minutes left in the game.

The 32-year-old Lee had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said Paul Harris felt pain in his leg early in the game against NLEX and asked to be pulled out.

