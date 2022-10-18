News you need to know: Phoenix, Lalata update and more

Lalata fined

Chris Lalata hits Justin Browlee on a second motion. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CHRIS Lalata will be fined P5,000 after hitting Justin Brownlee in the Phoenix-Ginebra game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said league officials found no reason to upgrade the penalty on the Fuel Mastersrookie big man after a review of Friday’s game.

Technical officials determined the hit to the import's face came on a 'second motion' after Lalata was already whistled for a foul but Marcial said the PBA "found nothing malicious in the act."

Phoenix won, 101-93.

It was the 6-foot-5 rookie center’s first penalty in the PBA but he figured in a controversy in another league where his landing spot foul led to a Juan Gomez de Liano injury.

Boost for Fuel Masters

The Phoenix team is not for sale, according to officials.

PHOENIX team governor Raymond Zorilla has told players the team is not being sold.

Zorilla visited the Fuel Masters practice, according to team manager Paolo Bugia, and eased the squad’s worries after news about company debts broke out.

“What Boss said exactly was they’re not selling,” according to Bugia. “There’s no basis.”

The team is owned by Dennis Uy.

The Fuel Masters are on a two-game winning streak, beating NLEX and then Ginebra for a 2-3 win-loss record.

