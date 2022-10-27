News you need to know: Phoenix extends streak, SMB gets win run going and more

Big jump for SMB

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

JUST like that, San Miguel is at midtable.

The Beermen jumped from 11th to joint seventh with their third win in six games, a 104-86 drubbing of Northport on Wednesday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

San Miguel notched its second straight win, with Devon Scott delivering 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Prince Ibeh had 16 points for Northport, which suffered its second consecutive loss and slipped to 3-4.

Will Navarro, who signed a two-conference contract with Northport, scored 14.

Phoenix stretches streak

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Watch Now

PHOENIX has made it four straight victories, defeating Rain or Shine, 92-83, on Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters are in solo sixth with a 4-3 win-loss record.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kaleb Wesson had 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Encho Serrano added 18 for Phoenix.

The Elasto Painters slipped to joint ninth spot at 3-4.

Steve Taylor scored 16 points and 19 rebounds, while Gian Mamuyac added 14 points for Rain or Shine.

Arwind update

ARWIND Santos says he is “all good” after sitting out his first game in three years and says getting limited minutes in Northport’s game against San Miguel was not about his health.

The 41-year-old former PBA MVP suited up for just nine minutes and finished with three points and two rebounds against his former team the Beermen after sitting out the match against Magnolia when told by the doctor to rest his knee.

Santos said he talked to coach Pido Jarencio about giving new signing Will Navarro more time to play and get accustomed to the system.

“Nag-usap kami ni coach Pido (Jarencio) and nag-suggest ako sa kanya na kung maaaring bigyan ng minutes si (Will) Navarro dahil nga first game niya sa team,” Santos said. “Siyempre rookie siya and unang laro niya. So maganda yung makalaro siya ng mahaba-haba.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.