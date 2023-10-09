News you need to know: Philippines finishes in 17th spot in Asiad and more

Fine run for Philippines

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Asian Games ended on Sunday with host China, as expected, on top of the table.

The Chinese bagged 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals followed by Japan with a 52-67-69 gold-silver-bronze haul and South Korea with 42-59-89.

The Philippines wound up in 17th place with four gold medals, two silver and 12 bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, the Philippines also had two gold, two silver, and 15 bronze medals for 19th place.

Heroes return

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas and other medalists for the Philippines have returned.

Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez, gold medalists in jiujitsu, arrived on Sunday in Manila as the Asian Games formally closed in Hangzhou.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino was with boxing silver medalist Eumir Marcial and bronze medalists Kaila Napolis of jujitsu, Patrick Coo of BMX and the sepak takraw team on Sunday for dinner.

Asian Games pole vault record holder and gold medalist EJ Obiena returned to Manila last week.

College hoops roundup

PHOTO: NCAA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LYCEUM made it six wins in as many games with a 67-62 win over San Beda on Sunday in the NCAA Season 99 basketball tournament in San Juan.

Mac Guadana scored 12, while Renz Villegas had 11 points for the Pirates.

Jacob Cortez had 23 points for the Lions, who suffered their second loss in five games.

Mapua defeated Emilio Aguinaldo College, 73-69, for joint second spot with Jose Rizal University at 4-1.

The Generals slid to 2-2.

Felix Villarente had 15 points and Troy Valencia added 14 as Arellano beat Letran, 87-80, in a battle of bottom teams.

It was the first win after four losses for the Chiefs, while the Knights are winless in five games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph