News you need to know: Oftana update, Handy to help Converge and more

Calvin Oftana update

CALVIN Oftana is still recovering from a calf strain and will skip the Philippine men’s basketball team’s tuneup games in Europe.

The 27-year-old forward was not able to join Gilas Pilipinas’ training at Inspire Sports Academy and will continue to rest and recover, expected to rejoin the squad later in the preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Roger Pogoy is also out due to a fractured pinkie and was not around during the closed-door camp in Calamba, Laguna.

Phil Handy to help train Converge

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CONVERGE will have a special trainer this week as Phil Handy makes an appearance as FiberXers practice.

Handy is in the Philippines to hold clinics, and Converge managed to arrange a training session with the champion NBA coach.

Converge coach Aldin Ayo said the FiberXers will also be training with two Slovenian coaches during the preseason.

Early clash between Ginebra, Bay Area

BARANGAY Ginebra has been drawn to play Bay Area early in the East Asian Super League in October.

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup champion and runner-up are in Pool B with the Ryukyu Golden Kings of the Japan B.League and the Seoul SK Knights of the KBL.

Governors Cup champion TNT is in Group A with Taipei Fubon Braves, Chiba Jets, and EASL Champions Week winner Anyang KGC.

FiberXers keep TNT winless

PHOTO: PBA Images

JEO Ambohot scored 31 points on 10 for 16 shooting, including 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, as Converge beat TNT, 109-84, on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Jeron Teng came off the bench and shot 8 for 16, finishing with 19 points, as the FiberXers notched their third win in six games.

Glenn Khobuntin had 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting for TNT, winless in four games in the exhibition series.

Gin Kings nip Bossing

SIDNEY Onwubere nailed the go-ahead tip-in as Barangay Ginebra beat Blackwater, 81-80, in overtime on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour in Pasig.

Onwubere made a follow-up with 43.5 seconds left, finishing with 25 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

Nards Pinto’s layup with 1.4 second left in regulation forced the extra period.

Jeremiah Gray had 22 points, while Pinto finished with 13 markers as Ginebra improved to 2-3.

James Sena scored 18 for the Bossing, who dropped to 3-3.