News you need to know: PBA venue changes, EASL update and more

Gilas slips to No. 41

Gilas Pilipinas slides behind Korea, Jordan and Japan. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

THE Philippine men’s basketball team has slid eight places to 41st in the world rankings.

Gilas Pilipinas, 33rd in the previous rankings, is now behind Korea (34th), Jordan (35th), and Japan (38th).

Fiba released its latest rankings following the fourth window of the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers and other international competitions.

The Philippines placed ninth in the Fiba Asia Cup for its worst finish in 15 years in the continental competition.

Australia remained the highest-ranked team in the zone at No. 3, with Iran at 21st, New Zealand at 24th, and China at 27th.

PBA venue change

PHOTO: PBA Images

THE PBA has moved several Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled at the Philsports Arena in Pasig back to the Araneta Coliseum.

Playdates from Sept. 30 to Oct 2, originally set at Philsports in Pasig have been moved to the Big Dome in Cubao.

NLEX takes on Blackwater, while NorthPort faces Meralco on Friday.

The Oct. 1 games feature Phoenix against guest team Bay Area Dragons, while Converge takes on Magnolia.

Rain or Shine faces Terrafirma on Oct. 2, while the other game features Meralco against Barangay Ginebra.

Meanwhile, ticket refund for the postponed doubleheader at the Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday (Sept. 25) could be made through https://www.smtickets.com/refund/

The games between Meralco and NLEX, and Barangay Ginebra versus Converge were postponed due to Super Typhoon Karding.

EASL changes plans

EASL is making changes to the first season format. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE East Asia Super League (EASL) Season 1 home-and-away tournament has been called off due to COVID-19 issues and the league is now planning to hold a full tournament in Manila next year.

EASL CEO Matt Beyer said plans are being made for a 'Champions Week' that will still feature the eight teams from the PBA, Japan B.League, Korean Basketball League, Chinese Taipei’s P.League+ and an EASL team.

EASL is still determined to hold a home and away tournament later in 2023.

Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and runner-up TNT were supposed to represent the PBA in the five-month, home-and-away meet that offers a champion's prize of $1 million.

The two PBA teams were scheduled to play on opening night on Oct. 12, with the Beermen taking on Anyang KGC in South Korea, and the Tropang Giga hosting the Bay Area Dragons in Manila.

Other participating teams are Taipeh Fubon Braves, Ryukyu Golden Kings, Seoul SK Knights and Utsunomiya Brex.

