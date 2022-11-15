News you need to know: PBA updates, more on John Amores

Arana thanks Converge coaches for trust and confidence

PHOTO: marlo cueto

JUSTIN Arana is glad to repay coach Aldin Ayo’s trust and grateful to mentor Danny lldefonso for the guidance.

The rookie big man, fourth pick in the PBA draft, grabbed the spotlight as Ayo designed for the final play for the Converge FiberXers against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in a game on Sunday in the Commissioner's Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He thanked his coaches for the trust and confidence

“Malaking bagay kasi ‘yung last play po talaga, dinrawing niya (Ayo) para sa akin. Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya na sobrang nagtitiwala siya sa akin kahit rookie pa lang ako,” Arana said.

Watch Now

"Since Day 1 na nag-practice ako sa Converge, si coach Danny na talaga ang nag-gabay sa akin," said the No. 4 overall draft pick.

Powell eager to play against Magnolia

PHOTO: jerome ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MISSING out on games against Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer, Myles Powell is excited to take on Magnolia.

Powell was out of the Bay Area lineup on a scheduled import switch when the Dragons took on the two popular teams — the guest team went 1-1 with Andrew Nicholson against the Gin Kings and Beermen.

Now Powell is back and eager to see action against Calvin Abueva and the league-leading Hotshots.

“I’m impressed with the fans out here and I know it’s going to be a nice crowd (on Saturday),” said the Bay Area import.

Magnolia leads with a 7-1 record followed by Bay Area and Converge at 8-2, Ginebra (5-2), Northport (5-5), Phoenix (5-5), TNT (4-4), San Miguel (3-4), Rain or Shine (4-6), Meralco (3-5), NLEX (3-6), Blackwater (3-7) and Terrafirma (0-9).

Pumaren calls on SBP to review Amores sanctions

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

QUEZON City Third District Rep. Franz Pumaren on Monday called on the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to review the penalties handed to Jose Rizal University’s John Amores following his rampage in an NCAA game against College of St. Benilde.

“I think the SBP should review the penalty with regards to the action of the particular player. I just hope that the officials of JRU will review also the manner of the basketball program especially their coaches,” said Pumaren, a five-time UAAP champion coach with La Salle.

“We should call the attention of the SBP because indefinite suspension siya only in the NCAA. He can play in another tournament. He can play in the MPBL. He can play in other tournaments. The SBP, which is the governing arm of the basketball program here, should take action,” said Pumaren.

Sources in the NCAA earlier said the return of Amores, who has two years of eligibility left, is unlikely.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Pumaren also said sports events organizers should do better to prevent such incidents.

“Let’s encourage them to hire and select better security management to avoid further damage in the future,” said Pumaren.